Universal Reversal MT5

The indicator calculates reversal points based on the past trend and forms a channel (outer) on this basis. This elapsed time span from which the reversal points are determined can be specified in the settings.





An inner channel is also drawn in white. The trend continues in this channel, if there is a sideways trend. Here the upper / lower line form the possible turning point.





The indicator is suitable for all trading areas, whether forex, crypto, metals, indices or futures. All areas traded in Metatrader 4/5 are covered by the indicator. All timeframes are also supported. Whether scalping, day trading or interday trading, the indicator is suitable for every type. And with the built-in alarm function, no trade will be missed.



