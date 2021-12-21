Universal Reversal MT5

The indicator calculates reversal points based on the past trend and forms a channel (outer) on this basis. This elapsed time span from which the reversal points are determined can be specified in the settings.

An inner channel is also drawn in white. The trend continues in this channel, if there is a sideways trend. Here the upper / lower line form the possible turning point.

The indicator is suitable for all trading areas, whether forex, crypto, metals, indices or futures. All areas traded in Metatrader 4/5 are covered by the indicator. All timeframes are also supported. Whether scalping, day trading or interday trading, the indicator is suitable for every type. And with the built-in alarm function, no trade will be missed.

These channels can be used for reversal / trending strategies. Ideally with the help of the stochastic indicator or another preferred indicator. A combination of two indicators provides a solid foundation for trading.


MT4 Version of the indicator


Reverse Channel

The following values are recommended:

Currency Average Value  Check history bars MA Period Divide Lines
Forex (EUR/USD...)
6 - 10
1000
100
2,5 - 3
Metal (XAU/USD...)
2 - 5 
1000
100
2 - 2,5
Crypto (BTC/USD...)
2 - 5 
1000
100
2


Average Value
This value defines the number of reversal points. The higher this number, the narrower the reverse channel. Depending on what is being traded, this value should be increased or decreased.

Check history bars
The number of historical candles that will be used to draw the Reversal Channel.

Divide Lines
The user entered the factor by which the value of the outer channel is divided. The trend channel is drawn on the basis of this.


Individual channel
If an individual channel is preferred, the value can be entered in section 2. The value "0" automatically determines the channel on the basis of the historical candles and the reversal points. All other values generate an individual channel.
The reversal / trend channel can be shown / hidden with the parameters specified in section 3.



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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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