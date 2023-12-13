Easy News

4.5

With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times.


This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations.

This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes.

It includes profit pyramiding.

This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity).


How does it work?

At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orders (1xBuy and 1xSell). You specify how many points (not pips!) away from the current price the stop orders should be placed.

You enter the start time; I recommend 2-5 seconds before the actual event. For example, if the news is at 15:30 (broker time), I would set:

Start Time Hour: 15 Start Time Minute: 29 Start Time Second: 58

For manual trading, there are 3 buttons in the chart window. This allows you to create stop orders yourself at any time, and the tool manages them for you.

Lot Size: 0.01

Distance for Stop Orders in points

Take Profit in points

Stop Loss in points

Trailing Start in points

Trailing Stop Loss in points

Breakeven in points: 0 = disabled

Delete Other Position: true/false (if true, the opposite position remains if an order is triggered)

Magic Number Profit for Pyramiding: 0.05 (when the last position is $0.05 in profit, another position is opened, and so on)

Max. Number of Additional Orders


It's essential to thoroughly test this in a demo account beforehand, including finding the best settings for distance, TP, SL, and TS. You can access specific settings for various currency pairs through the link provided in the tool.


xlxAxlx
1473
xlxAxlx 2024.11.19 05:04 
 

Great,,, Thank you, Can anyone give me some advice on how to set the parameters empirically to best match reality and get the best returns??? Thanks,,,

blackjack01
86
blackjack01 2023.12.22 10:47 
 

Super EA !!!!!

UltimaDogger
126
UltimaDogger 2024.01.05 18:37 
 

Der Easy News ist super , einfach zum Handhaben und macht seine Job. Vielen Dank

