GoldHFT

4

High Frequency Trader (HFT) for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of .

MT5 version can be found here (even if purchasing mql4 version pls backtest on mql5 for accuracy)

Only the best will do and you have found a hidden gem.

Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market

EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility, even if you're a beginner.

Here's what makes EA Gold HFT so special:

  • 4-Neuron Neural Network: The AI engine can learn from years, months, or even days of data to find trading patterns for any time period.
  • Backtest Record: From November 20th to December 13th, 2023, EA Gold HFT made $1,000 into $8,000 trading gold - that's an 800% return in just 24 days!
  • Constantly Learning: With regular training , EA Gold HFT can always stay up-to-date with the latest market trends, so you can be sure you're always getting the best possible results.
  • Configurable: Days to trade and times of the day to trade. Profit targets in percent and account currency

Don't wait any longer, start HFT trading on gold with EA Gold HFT today!

IMPORTANT!- Check the comments section for setup guidelines

It is important to set the max spread to about 2 to 3 times your spread shown on the panel. This helps to prevent high spreads confusing the EA which some brokers like to do . Also to prevent negative spread and stabilize the EA when there is high spread fluctuations pls set the internal spread to your normal spread and make the useinternalspread setting true. This will keep the bot stable in volatile spread situations

**Disclaimer**: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a tool to assist with trading but does not guarantee profits. 


İncelemeler 2
Glen Worsdell
245
Glen Worsdell 2023.12.27 16:33 
 

Rented this EA, I like the equity stop and profit for the day. The EA doesnt seem to work in a way to pass a prop firm from the times I have run it mainly making some profits but keeping equity around the same then it takes a loss.

The creator has been really helpful on this and explained it might not be suitable from props which I didn't realise.

Filtrele:
Matthias Bessler
2641
Matthias Bessler 2025.01.07 18:15 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Aldo Marco Ronchese
6719
Geliştiriciden yanıt Aldo Marco Ronchese 2025.01.08 14:59
Sadly this client went against all my advice . They did not practice on a demo account . Amongst many other things they went against my advice by running 5 EAs on the account without considering the available margin. They did the optimization with double the available equity in the actual account. They then asked me to loan them the money if they lost on a real account after asking me to enroll in their bogus cash back program. I did everything i could to advise them at every turn. Eventually they ran the account with settings that could never survive such as 10 concurrent buy and sell orders and lost $750 on a $2000 account because the recovery ran out of available margin. After looking at their profile and the comments they have previously posted i suspect this is a scammer . They threatened me with a bad review if i did not refund the lost money . I suspect they are running a cent account and are scamming very low prices EA's authors into refunding them fake losses. I could easily refund them but i will not be bullied by a scammer. My EAs are bullet proof. They have many years of trial and error and trading experience with multiple users helping to perfect them. I have given away more than 4000 EAs free and worked with many of the users to improve them.
My EAs have not been updated in over a year because they work perfectly and do exactly what they are expected to do. They have drawdown protection as well as many features to protect against many market trends that throw other EAs off such as volatile and negative spreads. There is even protection against time shifts. I promise you my EAs are amongst the best in the world . You may match them but you wont beat them . This particular EA can produce incredible growth if used correctly and within its specification. Pls contact me if you have any questions. I stand proudly by my products.
Aldo Marco Ronchese
6719
Geliştiriciden yanıt Aldo Marco Ronchese 2025.01.09 20:22
This is true . The EA is too fast and does scalping so it cannot be copied . At this level of speed there is often slippage . The EA measures actual slippage and makes up for it on future trades . Because it cannot measure the slippage of the account that is copying it is not able to compensate for this and will cause the copying account to lose the slippage which can be high at these speeds especially with large lots . This EA can trade multiple time per second
İncelemeye yanıt