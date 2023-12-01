This EA utilizes two brokers, A and B, for hedging transactions. When the ASK of broker A is smaller than that of broker B, broker A buys while broker B sells, and then observes the profits and losses of both accounts. When the total profit reaches the target, both accounts A and B close their positions simultaneously.

















【 How to get begin 】





















1. Load EA to MT4/5 chart (account A and B should be the same symbol)

(MT4/5 needs to be enabled to allow EA transactions)

2. Select the functional role: A or B

3. Click "start"









[Setting]























