H1 Hedge EA 4

This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system, it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot. (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality).

Recommended:

1. Symbol/Pair - EURUSD

2. Timeframe - H1 (1 hour)

3. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD or EUR

4. Minimum Leverage - 1:50

5. Balance - 10000 USD or EUR

6. Leverage - 1:500

Features:

1. Hedging Strategy

2. Uses Trend indicator i.e. EMA

3. NO Stop Loss (for obvious reason!)

4. Take Profit in Money (not in pips!)

5. Win Rate 70%

6. Low Drawdown compared to other EAs.

7. Minimal Inputs

8. Optional Martingale.

Inputs Explained:

1. Lot fix - This is the lot size EA will use to open the initial trade.

2. Lots Multiply - This is the multiplier for the next trade that EA will open after the initial one.

3. Hedge Pips - This is the distance between the initial order and successive orders in pips.

4. Close Money - Nothing but a Take Profit in Money instead of pips.

5. Slippage - The difference in the price at which your order is executed by the broker and the price at which it was requested by you.

6. EMA fast - The fast/small period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator.

7. EMA slow - The slow/big period of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicator.

8. Title - Colour selection for the EA Title on the right upper corner of the Chart.

9. Subtitle - Colour selection for the subtitles, "Balance" and "Equity" located below EA Title.

10. Values - Colour selection for the floating numbers of "Balance" and "Equity".

