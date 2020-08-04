First Shot

The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper.

The martingale is not used.

The strategy is based on defining the volatility level change as compared to a certain time period in the recent past. When a price movement becomes unusually active within a certain time period up to this point, the EA begins its work. A simple Moving Average serves as a movement direction filter.

The EA settings allow limiting its operation during spread and slippage expansions.

A trading lot is calculated depending on a stop loss. The smaller the stop loss, the larger the lot. When a trade is closed by a stop loss, you lose a deposit % set in MaxRisk.

Recommended instruments: GBPUSD M5;

M5; EURUSD M5;

M5; USDJPY M5;

M5; USDCAD M5.





Parameters