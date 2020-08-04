First Shot
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper.
The martingale is not used.
The strategy is based on defining the volatility level change as compared to a certain time period in the recent past. When a price movement becomes unusually active within a certain time period up to this point, the EA begins its work. A simple Moving Average serves as a movement direction filter.
The EA settings allow limiting its operation during spread and slippage expansions.
A trading lot is calculated depending on a stop loss. The smaller the stop loss, the larger the lot. When a trade is closed by a stop loss, you lose a deposit % set in MaxRisk.
Recommended instruments:
- GBPUSD M5;
- EURUSD M5;
- USDJPY M5;
- USDCAD M5.
Parameters
- Comment to order - comment to orders;
- MaxRisk - maximum risk per trade;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - lot size if MaxRisk=0;
- Max orders in the market - maximum number of simultaneously opened orders;
- Take Profit - take profit;
- Stop Loss - stop loss;
- MA-period - MA period;
- Enable trailing-stop - enable trailing stop;
- Trailing Start - trailing stop start;
- Trailing Step - trailing stop step;
- Max Spread - maximum spread;
- Slippage - maximum slippage level;
- Magic - magic number for distinguishing orders.