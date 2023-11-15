FCK CurrencyStrength Pro

Hi Friends,

"FCK Currency Strength Pro" is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click.

The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels (Price Action) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.

Download News Ex4 and csv file

You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. 


Only 4 of 5 copies are available sale @ $251, and later copies will be available for rent.

Recommendations

  • Min. deposit $100.
  • Timeframes:  Recommended - D (Still, EA technically works on any Time frames )
  • Spread : up to 20
  • Use an ECN & Pro-broker with fast order execution.
  • Use chart EURUSD H1.
  • Default Currency  Pairs ( 28 ) -  AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY
  • Use demo account first. And set the settings according to your broker, spread and commission.
Menu Setting
Use the default 28 pairs = true/false Default 28 pair select by developer 
Comma separated own pair list EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD,US30 Your Own pair select here. Comma use for separated
Dashboard update interval 0/1/5 Dashboard update ( refresh) time select here
  Magic Number    369999  
Auto Trade  true/false Select "true" if you want to trade auto. Otherwise select "false" for manual trade.
Use Pips true/false Pips are the grid between two trades.
Minimum pips to open position 20 How much you want grid …
Timeframe for Strength Calculations D1 currency strength calculation with time frame. Use H1 to higher….
Use Strength filtering true/false  
Minimum % Strength to open position 80 Select % of currency strength
Use Candle Direction true/false Check candle direction Up side or down side
 Use Moving Average true/false select moving average
Moving Average Period 21 select moving average period
Use RSI true/false Select RSI
RSI Period 14 Select RSI Period
Use CCI true/false Select CCI
 CCI Period 14 Select CCI Period
CCI Buy Level 100  
CCI Sell Level -100  
Use Heat Map 1 true/false Select Heat Map on/off
Timeframe for Heat Map 1 5 Select a time frame for the heat map. There are already 5 time frames added here. Only select you true/false….
Lot Size 0.01 Select lot size for trading
Max trades per pair 3 Add here how much you want to trade per pair.
Max total trades overall 0 Add here how much you want to trade with all pair. If select 0 = disable
Max Spread Allowe 20 Select spread as per your broker 
Basket Take Profit in $ 5 All basket trades will be closed if the total profit is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable
Basket Stop Lloss in $ 0 All basket trades will be closed if the total loss is more than you selected.  If select 0 = disable
At profit 1 1 If there is more trade profit than you selected, your trade profit will be locked at the profit selected below.
Lock 1 0.5 6 Lokas are given here.
Trail the last set lock true/false  
Trail distance 0 means last lock 0  
Stop after this many profitable baskets 0 EA will be closed after making profit.
Takeprofit percent adr(10) 0=None 10 ADR trailing
Stoploss adr percent adr(10) 0 = None 40 ADR trailing
Stop after this many losing baskets   EA will be closed after making Loss.
Only adds trades in profit true/false A new trade will take place only if the last trade was in profit.
Close all trades after session(s) true/false Select here to close all session trades after the session ends.
Use Session 1  true/false Select a session here for auto trading.
Session 1 Start 0:00  Select US, London or any other time as per your broker/server time here.
Session 1 End 23:59 Here given three sessions in which you can choose different time.
TimeFrame to open new chart 60 If you select any pair in the dashboard, a new chart will open in a separate window.













































































