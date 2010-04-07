FCK CurrencyStrength Pro

|Use the default 28 pairs =
|true/false
|Default 28 pair select by developer
|Comma separated own pair list
|EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD,US30
|Your Own pair select here. Comma use for separated
|Dashboard update interval
|0/1/5
|Dashboard update ( refresh) time select here
| Magic Number
|369999
|
|Auto Trade
|true/false
|Select "true" if you want to trade auto. Otherwise select "false" for manual trade.
|Use Pips
|true/false
|Pips are the grid between two trades.
|Minimum pips to open position
|20
|How much you want grid …
|Timeframe for Strength Calculations
|D1
|currency strength calculation with time frame. Use H1 to higher….
|Use Strength filtering
|true/false
|
|Minimum % Strength to open position
|80
|Select % of currency strength
|Use Candle Direction
|true/false
|Check candle direction Up side or down side
| Use Moving Average
|true/false
|select moving average
|Moving Average Period
|21
|select moving average period
|Use RSI
|true/false
|Select RSI
|RSI Period
|14
|Select RSI Period
|Use CCI
|true/false
|Select CCI
| CCI Period
|14
|Select CCI Period
|CCI Buy Level
|100
|
|CCI Sell Level
|-100
|
|Use Heat Map 1
|true/false
|Select Heat Map on/off
|Timeframe for Heat Map 1
|5
|Select a time frame for the heat map. There are already 5 time frames added here. Only select you true/false….
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Select lot size for trading
|Max trades per pair
|3
|Add here how much you want to trade per pair.
|Max total trades overall
|0
|Add here how much you want to trade with all pair. If select 0 = disable
|Max Spread Allowe
|20
|Select spread as per your broker
|Basket Take Profit in $
|5
|All basket trades will be closed if the total profit is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable
|Basket Stop Lloss in $
|0
|All basket trades will be closed if the total loss is more than you selected. If select 0 = disable
|At profit 1
|1
|If there is more trade profit than you selected, your trade profit will be locked at the profit selected below.
|Lock 1
|0.5
|6 Lokas are given here.
|Trail the last set lock
|true/false
|
|Trail distance 0 means last lock
|0
|
|Stop after this many profitable baskets
|0
|EA will be closed after making profit.
|Takeprofit percent adr(10) 0=None
|10
|ADR trailing
|Stoploss adr percent adr(10) 0 = None
|40
|ADR trailing
|Stop after this many losing baskets
|
|EA will be closed after making Loss.
|Only adds trades in profit
|true/false
|A new trade will take place only if the last trade was in profit.
|Close all trades after session(s)
|true/false
|Select here to close all session trades after the session ends.
|Use Session 1
|true/false
|Select a session here for auto trading.
|Session 1 Start
|0:00
| Select US, London or any other time as per your broker/server time here.
|Session 1 End
|23:59
|Here given three sessions in which you can choose different time.
|TimeFrame to open new chart
|60
|If you select any pair in the dashboard, a new chart will open in a separate window.