



The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders.

No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer.

Key Features:

Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions, including:

Buy Orders *with screenshot

Sell ​​Orders *with screenshot

Buy Stop Orders

Sell ​​Stop Orders

Buy Limit Orders

Sell ​​Limit Orders

Partially closed order

Order Modifications (With new stop loss, new take profit)

Order Closures

Real-Time Updates: Stay informed with instant updates sent directly to your Telegram whenever a trade is executed, modified, or closed.

Seamless Integration: Easily connect your MT4 account to the bot with minimal setup.

Whether you're monitoring trades manually or managing automated strategies, the FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot ensures you're always in the loop, no matter where you are. Perfect for active traders who demand instant updates to stay ahead in the market!

Client Updates: Automatically send all trading messages to your Telegram group or channel, keeping your clients up-to-date.

Seamless Integration: Effortlessly connect your MT4 platform to Telegram without complicated setups.

Real-Time Efficiency: Ensure zero delays in sharing critical trade information with your team or clients.

Stay connected, stay informed, and never miss a market opportunity with FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot. Perfect for professional traders, signal providers, and trading groups! 🚀