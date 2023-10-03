Blue Sonic Donchian MT5

This is MT5 version, click here for Blue Sonic Donchian MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

📈 Real monitoring signal --> Sonic Gold | Sonic Fx

BlueSonic Donchian EA ('Sonic') is a next-gen multi-currency multi-timeframe EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maximize return from sub-optimal entry. What make Sonic stand out from other grid EA on the market is its core advantages:

Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

Cutting-edge order management and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue module) and well-researched/well validated features

Ease and flexibly to set up (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

🔴 Recommendation for quick start:

- minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed

- start lot: 0.01

- symbols:

GOLD : XAUUSD

FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)

INDICES : GER40, NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)