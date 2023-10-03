Blue Sonic Donchian MT5

5

Get all benefits of a grid strategy and none of its disadvantage | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders. 

This is MT5 version, click here for Blue Sonic Donchian MT4 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

  📈 Real monitoring signal --> Sonic Gold | Sonic Fx 

Intro

BlueSonic Donchian EA ('Sonic') is a next-gen multi-currency multi-timeframe EA base on Donchian indicator. Other than normal one-off entry, users would have option to activate grid series to maximize return from sub-optimal entry. What make Sonic stand out from other grid EA on the market is its core advantages:

  • Ease and flexibly to set up (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

  • Cutting-edge order management and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue module) and well-researched/well validated features

  • Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start:

 - minimum account balance:  $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed

 - start lot: 0.01

 - symbols: 
    GOLD    : XAUUSD
    FOREX   : most FX majors and minors cross of USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD (avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)
    INDICES : GER40NASDAQ100,SP500 etc.)

    ----------------------------------------------------------------------

      Essential features

      Some of key features:

      • ✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

      • ✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

      • ✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

      • ✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request)

      • ✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

      • ✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT5 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)

      • ✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

      • ... and many more

      With Sonic, never again you have to:

      • ❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )  
      • ❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with Sonic, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).
      • ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.
      • ❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition
      •  backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

          ----------------------------------------------------------------------

          Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323


          Reviews 3
          Stephen Schilg
          110
          Stephen Schilg 2024.03.06 11:24 
           

          I'm currently still trialling Sonic Donchian and Cara but after extensive conversations with the developer I'm convinced that his EA's are legitimate. I really like how customisable they are. I'll admit that I haven't delved enough into configuring them myself - but I like that the option is there. I have more trust in EA's which can be configured / optimised and work across various trading instruments. Backtesting results are less likely to be 'fake' if this is the case. For the price of Doc Anh Le's EA's I feel as though there's so much value to be discovered. He's got great support and has been in touch about any issues that I've had. I will add to this review after the progress of trialling his EA's on my demo accounts over the next couple of months.

          Reply to review