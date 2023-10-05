Blue Algos' Sonic EA / Onyx EA / CARA EA - User manual

GENERAL EXPERT SETTING

1.1 One-chart setup (multiple timeframe) Strategy string with syntax: <Timeframe>:<EntryType>:<StartLot>

where:

- <Timeframe>: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1 (case insensitive)

- <EntryType>: either one of these values "BreakOut", "Reversal", or "Both" (case insensitive)

- <StartLot>: the starting lot of the initial trade, e.g. 0.01



Multiple strategy string can be entered seperated by comma "," "M5:Both:0.01"

this will instruct Sonic to trade Breakout and Reversal trades on M5 timeframe with start lot of 0.01



"M1:breakout:0.01,M15:reversal:0.02"

this will instruct Sonic to trade breakout strategy on M1 start with 0.01 lot and reversal strategy on M15 start with 0.02 lot

1.2 __[Note the current strategy here]___ This is a string placeholder where you can jot down some note about current specified strategy - for quick memory note. It does not have any effect on the EA operation. Handy if you want to quickly save a secondary strategy string to swap out with another one



1.3 TradeMode Choose from dropdown:

- "Buy_and_Sell"

- "BuyOnly"

- "SellOnly"

- "NoTradeAllowed"



1.4 Symbols to trade List of Symbol which Sonic would operate on. String list of broker's symbols, separated by comma(,): - "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY" If your broker use suffix for their symbols, you can either use the "Broker's symbol suffix" input parameter below or just insert it directly here as follows: - "EURUSD.pro,GBPUSD.pro,USDJPY.pro" if this field left blank, then BlueSwift will only operate on the current chart's symbol only (i.e. the chart's symbol where you drop BlueSwift on)

1.5 Broker's symbol suffix Broker's designated suffix for their tradable symbols Aside from field #4, you can also add your broker's suffix for trading symbol here. For example: if your broker's instruments are EURUSD.ecn then put ".ecn"if your broker's instruments are EURUSD.. then put ".."This can be blank if you already include the symbol suffix in the field #4 above

1.6 Fixed starting order size Start lot size.



If the One-chart setup strategy string (field #1) above is empty (blank) then this start lot will be applied



1.7 Trade Entry strategy [BreakOut|Hedge|Both] Select the trade entry strategy when price cross or touch the High/Low Donchian Band



If the One-chart setup strategy string (field #1) above is empty (blank) then this start lot will be applied BreakOut: EA will open BUY (SELL) when price cross upward (cross downward) the High (Low) Donchian band

1.8 EA Trade Comment order comment that will be displayed in the initial orders from Donchian entry signal



1.9 Magic Number order magic number Note: Sonic will add internal suffix and prefix to this magic number so differentiate between each timeframe and entry type (BreakOut | Reversal) as follow:

Prefix

" 31 " for M1

" 32 " for M5

...

Suffix: "0" for BreakOut, "1" for Reversal



So let says user set this field to "445" and if a BreakOut order placed in M1 timeframe it's magic number will be: " 31 445 0 "

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For MT4: please use a 3rd party EA or journal site like Myfxbook, FXBlue to get the order's magic number

For MT5: you can view order's magic number in the terminal order tab

1.10 Max BUY trade from main signal Number of Buy order allowed for main signal entry (for each timeframe)



*this does not count grid order spawned from the main trade for example if this field = 1 then there would only be 1 buy order allowed for the selected timeframe. If user has set Sonic to trade 3 timeframes then this means that there would be up to 3 Donchian buy order can be entered at any time





1.11 Max SELL trade from main signal Number of Sell order allowed for main signal entry (for each timeframe)



*this does not count grid order spawned from the main trade signal





1.12 Points away from (-)/closer to (+) signal entry (BreakOut;Reversal) Signal 'Delayed' entry gap: this allows user to have Sonic enter trade X points further from original trade signal's entry price (where price cross the signal price).



Negative number: entry is pushed 'behind' the direction of the signal. For example if signal is BUY (SELL), then -100 means 100 point BELOW(ABOVE) signal price level



Positive number: entry is pushed 'forward' in the direction of the signal. For example if signal is BUY, then 100 means 100 point ABOVE (BELOW) signal price level



(see the illustration on the right for more info)











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From latest updates, users can set multiple Delay entry gap for both BreakOut and Reversal entries. The separation between BreakOut and Reversal entries is marked by semi-colon (`;`):



syntax: <BreakOut entrygap1>,...,< BreakOut entrygapN >; <Reversal entrygap1>,...,< Reversal entrygapN >



Example:







This means that:

- when price touch ANY level(s) that are 800, 300, 100, 0 points behind or 300, 600 points (forward) of a entry signal -> open BREAKOUT trade

- when price touch ANY levels(s) that are 100, 800, 2000 points behind of an entry signal -> open REVERSAL trade



Note : if you only provide one list of entry gap offset then EA will apply this same list to both BreakOut and Reversal trade entry









1.13 No new trade within X mins from last trade Number of minutes within the latest trade that expert will not allow open another trade. Useful to avoid too many trade open close to each other when user choose to allow Expert open more than one active order (e.g. set item #1.10 and #1.11 above with value more than 1)



For example if user set Max number of BUY order to "2" and this item to "120" (minutes). Then each new BUY will not be opened within 120 minutes of the previous BUY order open time

1.14 Trading-allowed time, Mon-Thu The time range in which Donchian main signal trade is allowed to place from Monday to Thursday String of time-range, separate by comma (,)

Format for each time-range (<Start time>-<Endtime>) (where time is in "hh:mm" format)



For example 04:30-10:00 means Start Time = 4:30 and End Time = 10:00. Sonic will place new entry from Donchian signal within this time-range



User can set multiple time-ranges, separated by comma:

04:30-10:00,14:30-22:59



1.15 Trading-allowed time Friday The time range in which Donchian main signal trade is allowed to place on Friday

same as #1.13

1.16 indicator timeframe The timeframe for the Donchian indicator



If the One-chart setup strategy string (field #1) above is empty (blank) then this start lot will be applied If user use one-chart strategy string then the Donchian indicator's timeframe will be according to each timeframe in the one-chart strategy string

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author note: from Sonic v2.40 this option has been built-in and user no longer need to input this. Will have this hide in future release

1.17 Indicators' past candles to scan The periods of the main trading indicator (number of past candle) of the current EA - - for Sonic it's the lookback candles for Donchian band

- for Onyx it's the loobback candles for Start and End points of Fibonacci line

1.18 *Unique for Onyx

entry policy for Fibo-level (;) separated Different levels of Fibonacci for signal entry to be captured and order to be placed. Separated by semicolon (;) between Breakout and Reversal entry type and Example: " breakout:50,123.6,161.8; reversa l:-61.8,78.6 "

This will instruct Onyx to:

- for Breakout entry type (same direction with Fibo line): enter at fibo level 50.0, 123.6 and 161.8

- for Reversal entry type (against direction with Fibo line): enter at fibo level -61.8 and 78.6