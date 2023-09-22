Best Pivot Point Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Best Pivot Point Indicator display pivot points and support and resistance lines for the intraday trading.
It calculates them using its own formula based on the previous trading session
The indicator can display the following levels in addition to plain pivot points:
- Previous session's High and Low, today's Open.
- Sweet spots.
- Fibonacci levels.
- Camarilla pivots.
- Midpoint pivots.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating