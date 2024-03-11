Seconds Timeframes Chart MT5

Seconds Chart For MetaTrader 5

The Indicators allows you to create charts in the MetaTrader 5 terminal with a timeframe in seconds. The timeframe on such a chart is set in seconds, not in minutes or hours. Thus, you can create charts with a timeframe less than M1. For example, S15 is a timeframe with a period of 15 seconds. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the resulting chart.

You get a fully functional chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart.

The timeframe in seconds is built not only in real time, but also on history, due to the existing tick database. Thus, at any time, you can open a timeframe in seconds on which the history has already been accumulated.

At the same time the data is updated synchronously with the basic chart with no delays.

You can select timeframes in seconds: S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6, S10, S12, S15, S20, S30.
And also, you can set any desired value.

Note :

After installing this Indicator and adding to the chart , Press the key "Z" to toggle between the standard timeframe and the chart in the seconds range .

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