Moving Averages all MT5 Time Frames by your choice

Many indicators are based on the classical indicator Moving Average.

The indicator All_MT5_MA_FX shows the correlation between 2 MA (fast and slow) from each MT5 TimeFrames.

You will be able to change main input parameters for each MA for every TF.

Example for M1 TF:

  • TF_M1 = true
  • Period1_Fast = 5
  • Method1_Fast = MODE_EMA
  • Price1_Fast = PRICE_CLOSE
  • Period1_Slow = 21
  • Method1_Slow = MODE_SMA
  • Price1_Slow = PRICE_TYPICAL
