Moving Averages all MT5 Time Frames by your choice
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
Many indicators are based on the classical indicator Moving Average.
The indicator All_MT5_MA_FX shows the correlation between 2 MA (fast and slow) from each MT5 TimeFrames.
You will be able to change main input parameters for each MA for every TF.
Example for M1 TF:
- TF_M1 = true
- Period1_Fast = 5
- Method1_Fast = MODE_EMA
- Price1_Fast = PRICE_CLOSE
- Period1_Slow = 21
- Method1_Slow = MODE_SMA
- Price1_Slow = PRICE_TYPICAL