ICT Judas stands as a revolutionary trading strategy, a beacon guiding traders through the intricate dance of the financial markets. Rooted in advanced AI technology and sophisticated calculations, this strategy has an uncanny ability to decipher the enigmatic moves of the Asian trading session and unlock the treasure chest of opportunities that awaits in the London session. While its default setting shines brightest on the US30, it's ready to unveil its potential on other pairs if you dare to inquire.

The Asian Prelude:

As the trading day unfolds, 'ICT Judas' becomes the silent observer, studying the ebb and flow of the Asian session. Through the prism of historical data and market sentiment, it deciphers the cryptic language of market direction during this period.

In the grand theatre of trading, 'ICT Judas' becomes the choreographer, orchestrating the perfect entry points. With the precision of AI-driven technology, it ensures that you step onto the stage at the most opportune moments.

Elegant Calculations:

Behind the scenes, 'ICT Judas' thrives on intricate calculations and complex algorithms. It is a masterful navigator through the turbulent waters of the market, making data-driven decisions to provide you with the optimal trading scenarios.

Unprecedented Effectiveness:

In the realm of trading, where conformity is the norm, 'ICT Judas' chooses the path less traveled. It is drawn to the fading influence of the Asian session, seizing the potential for market reversals. Its effectiveness sets it apart from the crowd.

Seamless Automation:

Despite its complexity, 'ICT Judas' offers simplicity through full automation. It becomes your trusted partner, trading on your behalf, freeing you from the shackles of constant vigilance and expert knowledge.

This strategy does not take trade everyday, only on days where algorithm meets criteria. When the London session starts, the EA will trade on days with a Fibonacci level on the chart, but it won't trade on other days.

How it Works:





Defying Convention:

As the sun ascends to its zenith, the stage is perfectly set for 'ICT Judas' to make its grand entrance. This is no passive observer; it is a bold risk-taker, unafraid to challenge the established norms. It possesses the extraordinary ability to anticipate the market's imminent metamorphosis and dares to stand against the tide of convention.

Crafting Precise Entries:

'ICT Judas' commences its journey with an in-depth analysis of the market's behavior during the enigmatic Asian trading session. It delves into the annals of historical data and listens keenly to the whispers of market sentiment, gaining invaluable insights into the prevailing direction of the market during this mystical period.

Trading Against the Trend:

As the Asian session's final notes reverberate and its influence gradually fades, 'ICT Judas' takes center stage. It recognizes that the market is poised for a change of direction, and it strategically positions itself to dance against the prevailing trend. Like a master of anticipation, it awaits the perfect moment.

Optimal Entries:

With the aid of its advanced AI-driven technology, 'ICT Judas' identifies with uncanny precision the most opportune entry points for your trades. It ensures that you step onto the trading stage at the zenith of opportunity, where success and dreams intersect, creating a crescendo of possibility.

High-Level Calculations:

Beneath the surface, 'ICT Judas' thrives on intricate calculations and the art of complex algorithms. It acts as a conductor, orchestrating data-driven decisions that adapt seamlessly to the ever-changing symphony of market conditions. Its sophistication becomes your guide through the intricate maze of trading.

Unrivaled Effectiveness:

In the world of trading, where conformity often reigns supreme, 'ICT Judas' emerges as a trailblazer. Its focal point is the diminishing influence of the Asian session, capturing the essence of potential reversals. This sets it apart from traditional strategies, making it one of the most effective trading companions.

Automated Simplicity:

Despite its intricate workings, 'ICT Judas' offers the simplicity of full automation. It becomes your trusted companion, alleviating the need for extensive trading knowledge or the burden of constant vigilance. It is the harmony of automation and sophistication, paving your way to financial freedom.

Timeframe: M15

Base Instruments : US30, NAS100, EURUSD

Additional Instruments : USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

Note: Please Message me after purchase so that i can give you set files for all base Instruments.





Feature List:

Deep Learning Time Series Analysis: Leverage the prowess of deep learning algorithms for comprehensive time series analysis. Flexible Lot Sizing Mechanism: Choose between Dynamic Lot and Fixed Lot Sizing to align with your trading preferences. AI-Driven Trade Filtering: Utilize AI-generated forecasts to filter out low-potential trades, ensuring a higher level of accuracy. Interactive Trade Visualization: Visualize trades with essential data directly overlaying the chart, enhancing your analytical capabilities. Stock Market Crash Filter: Safeguard your investments with a robust Stock Market Crash Filter. Advanced Draw Down Monitoring: Effectively manage risk by monitoring drawdown with an advanced system. Multi-Currency Support: Expand your trading horizons by trading across multiple currency pairs. Customizable Filters and Options: Tailor your trading experience with a myriad of customization options and filters. Automatic GMT Adjustment: Seamlessly adapt to different time zones with automatic GMT adjustment. Robust Backtesting and Live Performance: Validate your trading strategies through thorough backtesting and witness live performance results. Affordability without Compromising Quality: Enjoy high-quality features at a more accessible price point compared to alternatives. User-Friendly Full Automation: Experience the ease of full automation while maintaining user-friendly simplicity.

Input Parameters

General Time Inputs — It is different for currencies, It is determined using high level machine learning and AI. You can change them but recommended is let it be as set files.



— It is different for currencies, It is determined using high level machine learning and AI. You can change them but recommended is let it be as set files. Dynamic Lot — Lot Size will automatically get adjusted by Risk Percent For Dynamic Lot and optimum distance. (Make Dynamic Lot to True and Risk Percent to > 0 to use Dynamic Lot)

— Lot Size will automatically get adjusted by Risk Percent For Dynamic Lot and optimum distance. Fixed Lot — Fixed Lot Size will be used. (Make Dynamic Lot to False, Fix Lot to True and Risk Percent to 0 to use fix lot)

— Fixed Lot Size will be used. Display Settings — Whether to show the graphics to understand the dynamics of trades taken.

— Whether to show the graphics to understand the dynamics of trades taken. Advance Settings — Distance between Orders and profit percent you can leave them as they are in set files or change them according to your needs.

— Distance between Orders and profit percent you can leave them as they are in set files or change them according to your needs. Draw Down Monitor Settings — Maximum Allowed Drawdown in a day.

If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.

EA SETUP:

You can run the Ea in all the pairs with time frame less than 4 hr.

Just Attach The Ea in One chart and you are good to go.

Leave the inputs as in the set files or do your own Back Testing.

Use the recommended pairs only, mostly US30.

EA Testing: The Original file is only for US30, if you want to test other pairs kindly DM me for the set files.



Please DM me in MQL if you have any queries.