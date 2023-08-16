for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser.



・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling. ・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position.

・Nanping also does not have a new positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls).

・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.)

«two type of profit take method»

1) specified price from break even point( orthodox methods)

2)trailing stop (both with multiple Nanpin positions and single position can use this method)

3)traling stop with ATR(this can use only single position)





pramemeter Instructions

«basic configuration»





Magic1 = 1;//buy magic number

Magic2 = 2;//sell magic number





Lots = 0.01;//both buy &sell

StopLoss = 0.0;//SL price(if you select isNanpin(buy&sell) false ,please set this

TakeProfit = 0.0;//TP price(if you select isNanpin(buy&sell) false ,please set this

Slippage = 10

isSpreadFilter = true

SpreadFilterValue = 40

comment = "order_comment defalt➡golden_jungle_EA

isTimeFilter = true;

imeFilterStartTime1 = "22:00

TimeFilterEndTime1 = "10:00





«trade day of weak»

TradeMonday = true

TradeTuesday = true;

TradeWednesday = true

TradeThursday = true

TradeFriday = true

TradeSaturday = true

TradeSunday = true





«buy configuration»





isNanpin_buy = true;//nanpin on or off(buy)

use_traling_buy =true

NanpinCount_buy = 10;//max nanpin count

NanpinInterval_buy = 120

NanpinInterval_buy_add=20;

NanpinMult_buy = 1.5

NanpinTP_buy = 150;//if you select "use traling(buy)=false" buy positions takes profit with this point

NanpinSL_buy = 150

trail_triger_buy=250;//triger pips from braek even(buy)

Traling_length_buy=50;//after triger pips,Stop loss update every this "Trailing_length_buy"

isupport_value_nanpin =0;//the value we do not "nanpin(buy)" under this value





«sell configuration»





isNanpin_sell = true;//nanpin on or off(sell)

use_traling_sell =true;//

NanpinCount_sell = 10;

NanpinInterval_sell = 120;

NanpinInterval_sell_add=20;

NanpinMult_sell = 1.5;

NanpinTP_sell = 150;

NanpinSL_sell= 150;//if you select "use traling(sell)=false" sell positions takes profit with this point

trail_triger_sell=250;//triger pips from braek even(sell)

Traling_length_sell=50;//after triger pips,Stop loss update every this "Trailing_length_sell"

Resistance_value_nanpin =10000;//the value we do not "nanpin(sell)" upper this value







