Golden jungle
- Takafumi Morishita
・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling.
・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position.
・Nanping also does not have a new positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls).
・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.)
«two type of profit take method»
1) specified price from break even point( orthodox methods)
2)trailing stop (both with multiple Nanpin positions and single position can use this method)
3)traling stop with ATR(this can use only single position)
pramemeter Instructions
«basic configuration»
Magic1 = 1;//buy magic number
Magic2 = 2;//sell magic number
Lots = 0.01;//both buy &sell
StopLoss = 0.0;//SL price(if you select isNanpin(buy&sell) false ,please set this
TakeProfit = 0.0;//TP price(if you select isNanpin(buy&sell) false ,please set this
Slippage = 10
isSpreadFilter = true
SpreadFilterValue = 40
comment = "order_comment defalt➡golden_jungle_EA
isTimeFilter = true;
imeFilterStartTime1 = "22:00
TimeFilterEndTime1 = "10:00
«trade day of weak»
TradeMonday = true
TradeTuesday = true;
TradeWednesday = true
TradeThursday = true
TradeFriday = true
TradeSaturday = true
TradeSunday = true
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| buy & sell |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
«buy configuration»
isNanpin_buy = true;//nanpin on or off(buy)
use_traling_buy =true
NanpinCount_buy = 10;//max nanpin count
NanpinInterval_buy = 120
NanpinInterval_buy_add=20;
NanpinMult_buy = 1.5
NanpinTP_buy = 150;//if you select "use traling(buy)=false" buy positions takes profit with this point
NanpinSL_buy = 150
trail_triger_buy=250;//triger pips from braek even(buy)
Traling_length_buy=50;//after triger pips,Stop loss update every this "Trailing_length_buy"
isupport_value_nanpin =0;//the value we do not "nanpin(buy)" under this value
«sell configuration»
isNanpin_sell = true;//nanpin on or off(sell)
use_traling_sell =true;//
NanpinCount_sell = 10;
NanpinInterval_sell = 120;
NanpinInterval_sell_add=20;
NanpinMult_sell = 1.5;
NanpinTP_sell = 150;
NanpinSL_sell= 150;//if you select "use traling(sell)=false" sell positions takes profit with this point
trail_triger_sell=250;//triger pips from braek even(sell)
Traling_length_sell=50;//after triger pips,Stop loss update every this "Trailing_length_sell"
Resistance_value_nanpin =10000;//the value we do not "nanpin(sell)" upper this value