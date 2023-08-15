Goloden eclipse

for xau/usd marthingale expert adviser.

This EA can also be used by people with low funds. because this EA doesn't take positions when there is a surge or when there is a trend.(it is our logic) 

As a feature of this EA, "nanpin" does not exceed (below) the set price.（support_nanpin_value and ressistance nanpin value)

you can also  use othersymbols( if you want,please try back test with TDS data) thank you


・The initial lot is carefully selected for both buying and selling.

・When there is a large price movement, or there is a trend, we do not have a new position.

・Nanping also does not have a new  positions when there is a trend or there is a sudden change (when it rises or falls).

・Separately setting for buying and selling can use,(for example  Nanpin ratio, Nanpin Interval, Nanpin Interval_add,and profit take method.)

«two type of profit take method»

1) specified price from break even point( orthodox methods)

2)trailing stop  (both with multiple Nanpin positions and single position can use this method)

3)traling stop with ATR(this can use only single position)


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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