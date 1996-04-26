Golden Scalp System V1

Hello Dear Trader, Today Im Telling You About The "Golden Scalp System V1 " Metatrader4

Golden Scalp System
Scalper with EMA

 

This is a Scalper strategy based on (Exponential moving average) EMA.

Time frame: H1

Pair: EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD XAU/USD
Platform Mt4

 

Indicators for Scalper with Ema:

300 EMA (Exponential Moving Average);

500 EMA (Expontial Moving Average);

Stochastic (5,3,3)

 

Long Entry

1) 300 EMA > 500 EMA.
2) Find significant levels of support.
3) Wait for the currency price to retreat back to the support line.
4) Wait for the stochastic oscillator to trade from below 20 back above 20. 
5) Open a long trade. 
6) Place stop loss 3 pips below support. 
7) Profit target should be at least 7-12 pips. 

Short Entry


1) Find significant levels of resistance.
2) Wait for the currency price to retreat back to the resistanceline.
3) Wait for the stochastic oscillator to trade from above 80 back below 80. 
4) Open a short trade. 
5) Place stop loss 3 pips above resistance.
6) Profit target should be at least 7-12 pips.




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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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hello, king binary sureshot mt5 binary indicator, 1 minute candle  1 minute expire Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
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However, the difficult task here for traders is to understand and select the indicator or tool that can help them with their trading plan and benefit their trading style. Traders want a tool that requires minimal effort and provides as much support as it can. There are multiple reasons for which traders need an indicator. One such reason is to determine the buy-sell signals in the market. The   King Binary Forex Scalping Indicator   is a tool that can help traders get answers to many questions
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. it work all currency pair, and work all timeframe 100% non repaint
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
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Hello Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire, 5 minute timeframe 5 minute expire
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
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The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Paper Fly
Md Meraz Mahmud
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non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
Meraz Trend V4
Md Meraz Mahmud
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Meraz Trend V4 – High Accuracy 1-Minute Binary Options Signal Indicator Meraz Trend V4 is specially designed for binary options traders who trade on the 1-minute timeframe. It Best Work On Any OTC Pair Any Broker The indicator provides clear Buy and Sell arrow signals directly on the chart. When an arrow appears on a candle, you must enter the trade at the opening of the next candle. Expiry time is strictly 1 minute (1 candle). Entry Rules: If a Buy Arrow appears → Open a BUY (CALL)
King Binary Forex Dashboard
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Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Binary Option Reversal
Md Meraz Mahmud
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Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? The indicator cost $500. We release new updates of the indicator every month and the updates are for free once you bought the indicator first time. This indicator was de
King binary SureShot Premium
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
King Binary Profit System 1 minute candle 3-4 minute expire Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
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Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
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Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, Golden Scalp System v2 it work all asset, it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you 
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
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Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Hello There, i introduce about Swing Premium Forex Mt5 Indicator it work all currency pair it work all time frame, 100% non repaint, no delay Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
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Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
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Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. FOR MORE INFO Message Us Work All currency pair,  work all timef
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Meraz Quantum Fusion EA V4.1 Market Safe Meraz Quantum Fusion EA V4.1 Market Safe is a premium multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want a smart, disciplined, and adaptive automated trading system. This EA does not rely on a single indicator or one simple entry condition. It uses a fusion trading model that combines trend analysis, breakout confirmation, pullback entries, RSI momentum, volatility filtering, and advanced trade management. The system is built to pr
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