King Binary SureShot

3.75
hello,
king binary sureshot mt5 binary indicator,
1 minute candle 
1 minute expire


Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
Reviews 5
Ff Fair
18
Ff Fair 2025.12.12 13:44 
 

best indicator

Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.08.24 20:29 
 

Good.. trying to work my way around it

pedromaya2
49
pedromaya2 2025.02.25 13:35 
 

Saludos. Lo instale y realice algunas operaciones en MT5. Se observa una efectividad del 50% hasta el momento.

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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However, the difficult task here for traders is to understand and select the indicator or tool that can help them with their trading plan and benefit their trading style. Traders want a tool that requires minimal effort and provides as much support as it can. There are multiple reasons for which traders need an indicator. One such reason is to determine the buy-sell signals in the market. The   King Binary Forex Scalping Indicator   is a tool that can help traders get answers to many questions
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Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
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The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
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non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
Rasel Viper V1
Md Meraz Mahmud
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non-repaint free MT4 technical indicator works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Trade vision buy and sell arrow comes with Push Alerts purple arrow look for selling opportunities white arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Meraz Trend V4 – High Accuracy 1-Minute Binary Options Signal Indicator Meraz Trend V4 is specially designed for binary options traders who trade on the 1-minute timeframe. It Best Work On Any OTC Pair Any Broker The indicator provides clear Buy and Sell arrow signals directly on the chart. When an arrow appears on a candle, you must enter the trade at the opening of the next candle. Expiry time is strictly 1 minute (1 candle). Entry Rules: If a Buy Arrow appears → Open a BUY (CALL)
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Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, it work all asset, and also work Derive Volatility asset! it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you   
Binary Option Reversal
Md Meraz Mahmud
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Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? The indicator cost $500. We release new updates of the indicator every month and the updates are for free once you bought the indicator first time. This indicator was de
King binary SureShot Premium
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Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and mt4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy.  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? candle 1 minute  expire 1 minute if you need any help. please feel free to message me, thank you
Golden Scalp System V2 MT5
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Hello There, Today I want to show you my new researchable fore BUY SELL indicator, Golden Scalp System v2 it work all asset, it work all time frame, but i recommend start 5 minute to H1 when you receive a signal just take trade and stay wait for your take profit asset All Major Pair And minor IT WORK ALSO XAUUSD Fantastic results,  for more info,,, message us thank you 
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Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Hello There, i introduce about Swing Premium Forex Mt5 Indicator it work all currency pair it work all time frame, 100% non repaint, no delay Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)
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Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
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Swing trading is a method in which traders attempt to take advantage of market fluctuations. They buy a security when they believe the market will rise and sell if they feel the market will fall, which, as you can imagine, is common in most trading strategies, irrespective of trading style. The four most frequently occurring patterns in the swing trading domain are reversal, retracement (or pullback), breakouts, and breakdowns. FOR MORE INFO Message Us Work All currency pair,  work all timef
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Md Meraz Mahmud
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Meraz Quantum Fusion EA V4.1 Market Safe Meraz Quantum Fusion EA V4.1 Market Safe is a premium multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want a smart, disciplined, and adaptive automated trading system. This EA does not rely on a single indicator or one simple entry condition. It uses a fusion trading model that combines trend analysis, breakout confirmation, pullback entries, RSI momentum, volatility filtering, and advanced trade management. The system is built to pr
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Lifegoodqwe
212
Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.08 11:01 
 

It's a lagging indicator. Which will give losses in live market.

Md Meraz Mahmud
7527
Reply from developer Md Meraz Mahmud 2026.04.08 15:46
its free indicator Dear. Free Mean Free
our paid indicator is accuracy rocking
Ff Fair
18
Ff Fair 2025.12.12 13:44 
 

best indicator

Md Meraz Mahmud
7527
Reply from developer Md Meraz Mahmud 2025.12.12 20:36
Thank You Very Much
pedromaya2
49
pedromaya2 2025.02.25 13:35 
 

Saludos. Lo instale y realice algunas operaciones en MT5. Se observa una efectividad del 50% hasta el momento.

Md Meraz Mahmud
7527
Reply from developer Md Meraz Mahmud 2025.02.25 19:58
Hi dear sir, it's free version that's why it such sample, we have 85% accuracy premium indicator
Mike Liao
18
Mike Liao 2024.09.12 06:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.08.24 20:29 
 

Good.. trying to work my way around it

Md Meraz Mahmud
7527
Reply from developer Md Meraz Mahmud 2024.08.25 12:09
Thank You For your Valuable Review ❣️❤️
we have more premium indicator, https://t.me/KINGBINARYOFFICIALVIP
Reply to review