King Binary SureShot
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
hello,
king binary sureshot mt5 binary indicator,
1 minute candle
1 minute expire
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
king binary sureshot mt5 binary indicator,
1 minute candle
1 minute expire
Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with a long dotted like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?
best indicator