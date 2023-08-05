Golden Scalp System V1
Hello Dear Trader, Today Im Telling You About The "Golden Scalp System V1 " Metatrader4
Golden Scalp System
Scalper with EMA
This is a Scalper strategy based on (Exponential moving average) EMA.
Time frame: H1
Pair: EUR/USD, GBP/USD,AUD/USD XAU/USD
Platform Mt4
Indicators for Scalper with Ema:
300 EMA (Exponential Moving Average);
500 EMA (Expontial Moving Average);
Stochastic (5,3,3)
Long Entry
1) 300 EMA > 500 EMA.
2) Find significant levels of support.
3) Wait for the currency price to retreat back to the support line.
4) Wait for the stochastic oscillator to trade from below 20 back above 20.
5) Open a long trade.
6) Place stop loss 3 pips below support.
7) Profit target should be at least 7-12 pips.
Short Entry
1) Find significant levels of resistance.
2) Wait for the currency price to retreat back to the resistanceline.
3) Wait for the stochastic oscillator to trade from above 80 back below 80.
4) Open a short trade.
5) Place stop loss 3 pips above resistance.
6) Profit target should be at least 7-12 pips.