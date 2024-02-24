BORING PIPS EA: Understanding the Input Parameters and How to Operate

This post will explain the input settings of the EA and provide some operational tips.

Boring Pips EA combines modern trading algorithms with classic trading techniques involving momentum, supply, and demand. Despite this, it maintains simplicity and effectiveness in both setup and operation.

Unlike many other EAs that overwhelm users with a long list of input parameters, Boring Pips allows only a few settings adjustments based on user risk appetite. I spent 2 years optimizing entry and exit parameters of the EA using 5 different variations of Boring Pips, integrating the best settings into the default EA and hiding them. This prevents users from over-optimizing risks and ensures consistency in EA usage.

The typical EA setup process only takes 1-2 minutes, with the settings file prepared and sent to you.



