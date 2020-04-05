NeoFX Sniper Pro

NeoFX Sniper Pro
Professional Fibonacci Pullback Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:
Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Why NeoFX Sniper Pro?

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.
NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.
Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.
Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.
This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview

The trading process consists of several sequential filters.
Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.
Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.
This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.
The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.
Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.
NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.
This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.
Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.
This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.

Core Features

✔ Automatic Fibonacci Detection

No manual drawing required.
The Expert Advisor continuously calculates the latest valid swing structure.

✔ EMA Trend Filter

Trade only in the direction of the dominant trend.
Avoid unnecessary counter-trend positions.

✔ ATR Adaptive Zones

Entry zones automatically adapt to changing market volatility.
Works across instruments with different price characteristics.

✔ Fibonacci Bounce Confirmation

Optional confirmation logic reduces false entries.

✔ Intelligent Auto Lot

Supports two money management modes:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Balance Scaling

Automatic mode adjusts position size according to account balance.

✔ Economic News Filter

Integrated MetaTrader Economic Calendar support.
Trading can be suspended before and after important news releases.

Configurable:

  • Currency

  • Impact Level

  • Minutes Before News

  • Minutes After News

✔ Trading Session Filter

Restrict trading to preferred market sessions.
Suitable for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading hours.

✔ Break Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss into profit once a predefined profit level has been reached.

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

Lock in profits while allowing winning trades to continue.

✔ Daily Trade Limiter

Prevent excessive trading by defining the maximum number of trades per day.

✔ Friday Auto Close

Optionally closes all open positions before the weekend to reduce gap risk.

✔ Professional Dashboard

Real-time dashboard displays:

  • Current Trend

  • Fibonacci Levels

  • Buy/Sell Setup

  • Spread

  • Current Signal

  • News Status

  • Daily Trade Counter

  • Trading Status

Supported Markets

NeoFX Sniper Pro has been developed using universal price calculations and is suitable for:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Cryptocurrency CFDs

Broker conditions may vary. Users are encouraged to test settings on their preferred symbols.

Recommended Timeframes

The Expert Advisor can be used on multiple chart periods.

Recommended starting points include:

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Different symbols may require different optimizations.

Risk Management

NeoFX Sniper Pro includes comprehensive capital protection features.

  • Fixed Lot

  • Balance Scaling

  • Minimum Risk-to-Reward Filter

  • Maximum Daily Trades

  • Break Even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Profit Target Management

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to their own risk tolerance.

Input Parameters

The Expert Advisor offers a wide range of configurable settings including:

Fibonacci

  • Swing Lookback

  • Entry Level

  • Stop Loss Level

  • Take Profit Extension

  • ATR Zone Width

  • Entry Slip Control

  • Bounce Confirmation

Trend

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Filter

Volatility

  • ATR Period

  • Minimum Swing Size

Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot

  • Auto Lot

  • Balance Scaling

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Comment

  • Maximum Daily Trades

News Filter

  • Currency Selection

  • News Impact

  • Minutes Before News

  • Minutes After News

Break Even

  • Activation Distance

  • Lock Distance

Trailing Stop

  • Start Distance

  • Step

  • Trailing Distance

Trading Time

  • Trading Session

  • Friday Close

Profit Management

  • Single Position Target

  • Total Account Target

Designed for Professional Traders

NeoFX Sniper Pro was created with flexibility in mind.
Whether you prefer conservative position sizing or more aggressive portfolio management, nearly every component of the trading logic can be customized.
The EA avoids unnecessary complexity while providing sufficient control for advanced users.

Best Practices

For optimal performance:

• Use a low-spread broker.

• Test settings in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before live trading.

• Optimize parameters for each trading instrument.

• Use appropriate risk management.

• Monitor broker trading conditions during high-volatility events.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a trading tool designed to automate a predefined trading methodology. It does not guarantee profits or protection against losses. Historical performance, backtesting, and optimization results should not be interpreted as indicators of future performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to perform adequate testing on a demo account and understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.

NeoFX Sniper Pro

Precision. Discipline. Consistency.
Built for traders who value quality over quantity.


Set Files
Download Set Files

Live Trading
Youtube Live Trading

MQL5 Live Trading Result

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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