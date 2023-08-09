Jakarta At Night

Fully Automated EA Running Jakarta At Night

Jakarta At Night is the dynamic grid system.
Supported currency pairs: All Forex Pair

Recommended Timeframe: M15 [Low Risk] or M30 [High Risk]

Live Performance

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support or single pair only

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously , I advise to using a low latency VPS
  • With  1:500 leverage at minimum ,it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Trading Risk settings

  • Allow auto lot ON|OFF
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Maximum Spread 40
  • Maximum Slippage 100
  • Entry Permit only 1 PAIR for $1000 account
  • Best Deposit $1000
  • Minimum Deposit $500
  • News Filter : OFF [ I advise to using 3rd party News Filter if Needed]
  • Time Filter : OFF | ON

Grid / Martingale settings

  • Trade Distance - Fix Step and Dynamic Steps
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • Martingale : OFF | ON


