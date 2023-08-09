Jakarta At Night
Fully Automated EA Running Jakarta At Night
Jakarta At Night is the dynamic grid system.
Supported currency pairs: All Forex Pair
Recommended Timeframe: M15 [Low Risk] or M30 [High Risk]
Live Performance
Features:
- One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
- Multiple currency pairs support or single pair only
Requirements
- The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously , I advise to using a low latency VPS
- With 1:500 leverage at minimum ,it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account
MM & Trading Risk settings
- Allow auto lot ON|OFF
- Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
- Maximum Spread 40
- Maximum Slippage 100
- Entry Permit only 1 PAIR for $1000 account
- Best Deposit $1000
- Minimum Deposit $500
- News Filter : OFF [ I advise to using 3rd party News Filter if Needed]
- Time Filter : OFF | ON
Grid / Martingale settings
- Trade Distance - Fix Step and Dynamic Steps
- Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
- Martingale : OFF | ON