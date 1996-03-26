KT Heiken Ashi Robot MT4

The KT Heiken Ashi Robot is an advanced and powerful trading expert advisor incorporating a unique trading strategy, combining the Heiken Ashi indicator, Bollinger bands, and Average True Range (ATR). It has been meticulously designed to analyze and exploit trend price movements in the financial markets.

One of the notable features of this robot is the use of pending orders. This allows it to place trades at specific price levels, anticipating potential breakouts or retracements.

By utilizing pending orders, it aims to capture optimal entry points aligned with the identified trends, enhancing the overall trading performance.

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Features

