Maedina Gold Scalper

4.47

Maedina Gold Scalper is specialized Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold.

This EA is a Scalping Martingale Robot. The EA excels at ranging market conditions. 

Adjust the setting based on your needs. Remember to backtest, and forward test before trading with live account.

Remember to adjust the lot size based on your capital.

Spread requirement

  • Not more than 20 for 2 digits broker , and 200 for 3 digits broker.
  • The lower the spread, the better.

Broker Stop Out Level

  • <=30% Stop Out Level for 20 spread.
  • <=50% Stop Out Level for 10 spread.
  • Which means, if your gold spread is 20, and your broker stop out level is 50%, it is not suitable. You must make sure if the spread is 20, the stop out level of your broker is 30% or less. If your spread is 10, then it is fine if the broker stop out level is less than or equal to 50%. Not more than 50%.
  • The lower the stop out level, the better.

Capital and Lot Size
Minimum capital is 3,000 USD or 3,000 USC (30 USD).
Recommended capital is 7,000 USD or 7,000 USC (70 USD).
0.01 per 7,000 balance.

If you are interested with ICT Style / DoM scalping, check out this new indicator



Reviews 42
Manoj0317
15
Manoj0317 2026.05.23 04:59 
 

Can you create the MT5 version

nui17
14
nui17 2026.04.12 07:41 
 

Good job ! Wishing you happiness. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

fxloot
211
fxloot 2026.02.17 17:56 
 

GREAT EA on 30 min and 1 hr forex pairs

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
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Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return mt4
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Maedinas Gold Scalper MT5
Mohd Baba Mok
3.63 (8)
Experts
Introducing Maedinas Gold Scalper - an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD / Gold. This tool offers a range of features and customizable settings to help improve your trading experience. Money Management and Risk Control: Enable Money Management to adjust lot sizes automatically based on your account balance. Control position size with various options, including a Manual Lot Size parameter. Use additional options to provide more control during different market conditions. Tak
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Manoj0317
15
Manoj0317 2026.05.23 04:59 
 

Can you create the MT5 version

nui17
14
nui17 2026.04.12 07:41 
 

Good job ! Wishing you happiness. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Paoloforex2413
25
Paoloforex2413 2026.04.08 17:46 
 

Please, I am not able to change the initial lot. How can I do it? The EA does work well but some options are not enabled! Thank you for sharing!

fxloot
211
fxloot 2026.02.17 17:56 
 

GREAT EA on 30 min and 1 hr forex pairs

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.11 01:40 
 

Great tool! With my new configuration it delivers consistent gains on XAUUSD M5. Thank you to the developer for this EA.

Bolsa Invest
187
Bolsa Invest 2025.08.26 15:06 
 

Good morning, friend! How are you? I just purchased the Maedinas Gold version for Metatrader5, but I already use the free version on Metatrader4. I'd like to know if you can make a paid version for Metatrader5 that's the same as Metatrader4. If you have this version, I'd like to buy it too. Thank you in advance!

Alan Ejike
45
Alan Ejike 2025.05.25 05:11 
 

This Ea IS HORRIBLE. The lot size is doesn't change from 0.01 the so called "take profit" for tp2 doesn't work. The Ea is missing so many things that even a regular ea should have, for example there is no setting to change when I want the Ea to trade. Why would you make an Ea that doesn't allow you to change that. Makes no sense. EA says version 8.84; ZERO changes were made??? How did you get to 8 updates, and it seems like you just recently created the Ea. Honestly just take this Ea down.

[Deleted] 2025.05.05 02:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anna Chicherina
132
Anna Chicherina 2025.04.29 14:33 
 

Надеюсь на поддержку, советник реально крут - но заметила - что не корректно работает функция МАКСИМАЛЬНЫЙ ЛОТ. Если можно исправить - буду очень благодарна

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 03:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.30 02:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Galvid
66
Galvid 2025.03.06 18:53 
 

Es un robot de scalping martingale, hay riesgos altos asociados. ssi tienes una cuenta grande te sirve un poco pero no del todo si tiees menos de 100usd se quemara tu cuenta

[Deleted] 2025.02.27 09:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jamalisan
14
jamalisan 2025.02.22 18:54 
 

I have tested this free EA. It was chasing wrong order continuously until profit taken. Not good at long uptrend and long downtrend. You need more than USD 15000 to avoid auto cut loss. I have tested the paid version also. It looks better. It has combine long and short order in chasing the wrong order. For USD 20000 capital you can use this EA nicely.

saeednoori
14
saeednoori 2024.11.19 09:58 
 

Hello. thank you. This expert is great. Does this expert have a time limit? Because for me, after two days of use, it no longer opens a position.

10619502
84
10619502 2024.10.22 03:10 
 

Excellent EA for Gold, thank you.

Fareez Naik
19
Fareez Naik 2024.08.14 15:24 
 

Nice bot problem is drawdown is more than profit but realible

mabaghban
65
mabaghban 2024.07.25 19:57 
 

Hi, thank you for this lovely AExpert.It almost takes too much risk, but in this one month that I have been using it, the profit is always more than the loss. I will come back later and update my opinion

Ajiao
64
Ajiao 2024.07.12 05:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maxmillian Adam
131
Maxmillian Adam 2024.06.17 16:50 
 

I installed this EA 4 days ago & tried it on my demo acc; so far so good..! My demo acc grew from $500 to $644 as of today

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