Maedina Gold Scalper is specialized Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold.

This EA is a Scalping Martingale Robot. The EA excels at ranging market conditions.

Adjust the setting based on your needs. Remember to backtest, and forward test before trading with live account.

Remember to adjust the lot size based on your capital.

Spread requirement

Not more than 20 for 2 digits broker , and 200 for 3 digits broker.

The lower the spread, the better.

Broker Stop Out Level <=30% Stop Out Level for 20 spread.

<=50% Stop Out Level for 10 spread.

Which means, if your gold spread is 20, and your broker stop out level is 50%, it is not suitable. You must make sure if the spread is 20, the stop out level of your broker is 30% or less. If your spread is 10, then it is fine if the broker stop out level is less than or equal to 50%. Not more than 50%.

The lower the stop out level, the better.