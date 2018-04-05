KT QQE Robot MT5
- Experts
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The KT QQE Robot employs a highly effective trading strategy that combines the QQE crossover and TEMA crossover techniques, complemented by pending order placements at significantly high and low anchor points.
To ensure profitable trades, it incorporates a trailing stop-loss mechanism. This feature allows it to capture significant market trends by dynamically adjusting the stop-loss level as the trade progresses.
This way, it aims to maximize gains while protecting against potential losses.
- Buy Entry: QQE and TEMA Upward crossover.
- Sell Entry: QQE and TEMA downward crossover.
- Buy/Sell Exit: Exit using trailing stoploss to capture the large market trends.
Recommendations
- Symbols: GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, CADJPY, AUDJPY.
- Timeframe: 1-Hour.
- Account Type: Any
- Leverage: 1:100
- Download the set files.
Features
- Trailing Stop Loss: It incorporates a trailing stop-loss feature that dynamically adjusts the stop-loss level as the trade progresses. This functionality allows the EA to capture more profits and take advantage of larger market trends by locking in gains while giving the trade room to breathe.
- Broker Insensitivity: The EA performs consistently well on all trading accounts, regardless of the specific conditions the broker imposes.
- Risk Management: Every trade the EA executes is safeguarded by stop-loss and take-profit orders, protecting against potential losses and ensuring controlled exits at desired profit levels.
- Safe Trading Practices: The EA avoids risky techniques such as martingale, grid, averaging, and others that could potentially jeopardize trading capital.
- User-Friendly Interface: With minimal and straightforward input parameters, the EA offers ease of use for the user, making it accessible even for traders with limited experience.
- Self-Contained: The EA requires no additional downloads or external dependencies. Instead, all necessary components and dependencies are embedded within the EA, simplifying the installation process.
Advanced Trading Strategy of KT QQE Robot
The EA employs an advanced trading strategy combining two powerful indicators: the QQE indicator and TEMA. By utilizing the crossover signals of these indicators, the EA identifies optimal entry points for buying and selling positions.
This strategy enhances the accuracy of trade entries, enabling the EA to capitalize on potential market reversals and trends.