Rook Scalper
- Experts
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Han Qin Lin🤖 **Gold & Forex Trader | MT5 Expert Advisor Developer**
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 12
ROOK SCALPER — AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING FOR METATRADER 5
Focused on Gold. Built for disciplined execution.
Rook Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD and compatible GOLD symbols. It uses a proprietary rules-based engine to identify selective trading opportunities, execute orders, and manage open positions without requiring constant manual intervention.
The system combines automated execution with practical risk controls. It does not use Martingale lot multiplication or a traditional grid-recovery strategy.
WHY ROOK SCALPER
• Gold-focused system
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD and broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD.
• Fully automated operation
The EA monitors the market, evaluates its internal conditions, places orders, and manages positions automatically.
• Proprietary entry engine
Trading decisions are generated by an internal price-structure model developed for gold. Only qualified conditions are considered for execution.
• Controlled exposure
Built-in checks help prevent repeated same-direction entries, duplicate order prices, and excessive pending orders.
• Flexible position sizing
Choose a fixed lot size or automatic sizing based on account equity, risk percentage, and the selected Stop Loss.
• Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing protection
Trades are protected with predefined exit levels. The built-in trailing mechanism can progressively protect profit when price moves in the intended direction.
• Execution safeguards
Before submitting an order, the EA checks trading permissions, symbol conditions, broker stop restrictions, available margin, and spread limits when enabled.
• Daily account protection
Optional controls include daily realized profit and loss limits, daily equity drawdown protection, and a configurable daily pause schedule.
• Friday protection
The EA can stop trading, delete pending orders, and close managed positions at the selected Friday server time.
• Real-time status panel
The optional chart panel provides a clear overview of the EA and account status.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD or a GOLD symbol containing XAU/GOLD
Recommended chart timeframe: M15
Position sizing: Fixed lot or automatic risk percentage
Account environment: MT5 hedging or netting
Broker conditions: Competitive gold spreads and stable execution
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
QUICK START
1. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD chart in MetaTrader 5.
2. Select the M15 timeframe.
3. Attach Rook Scalper and enable algorithmic trading.
4. Select fixed-lot or automatic risk-based sizing.
5. Review the protection and server-time schedule settings.
6. Activate the EA and follow its status from the chart panel.
BUILT FOR FOCUSED GOLD TRADERS
Rook Scalper keeps automated gold trading clear and practical: load it on a compatible gold chart, select your position-sizing method and protection settings, and let the EA handle market monitoring, execution, and position management. For traders seeking a focused XAUUSD system with proprietary entry logic, controlled exposure, and flexible account protection, Rook Scalper delivers the essential tools in one streamlined package.
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Rook Scalper was developed with one clear purpose: focused XAUUSD automation with disciplined trade management, without Martingale lot multiplication or a traditional grid-recovery strategy. Your early support is greatly appreciated.
I will continue improving the EA’s stability and usability through future updates, and product support will remain available through MQL5. Traders evaluating Rook Scalper can test the Demo version directly in the MT5 Strategy Tester using their own broker data and trading conditions.