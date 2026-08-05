ROOK SCALPER — AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING FOR METATRADER 5





Focused on Gold. Built for disciplined execution.





Rook Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD and compatible GOLD symbols. It uses a proprietary rules-based engine to identify selective trading opportunities, execute orders, and manage open positions without requiring constant manual intervention.





The system combines automated execution with practical risk controls. It does not use Martingale lot multiplication or a traditional grid-recovery strategy.





WHY ROOK SCALPER





• Gold-focused system

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD and broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD.





• Fully automated operation

The EA monitors the market, evaluates its internal conditions, places orders, and manages positions automatically.





• Proprietary entry engine

Trading decisions are generated by an internal price-structure model developed for gold. Only qualified conditions are considered for execution.





• Controlled exposure

Built-in checks help prevent repeated same-direction entries, duplicate order prices, and excessive pending orders.





• Flexible position sizing

Choose a fixed lot size or automatic sizing based on account equity, risk percentage, and the selected Stop Loss.





• Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trailing protection

Trades are protected with predefined exit levels. The built-in trailing mechanism can progressively protect profit when price moves in the intended direction.





• Execution safeguards

Before submitting an order, the EA checks trading permissions, symbol conditions, broker stop restrictions, available margin, and spread limits when enabled.





• Daily account protection

Optional controls include daily realized profit and loss limits, daily equity drawdown protection, and a configurable daily pause schedule.





• Friday protection

The EA can stop trading, delete pending orders, and close managed positions at the selected Friday server time.





• Real-time status panel

The optional chart panel provides a clear overview of the EA and account status.





RECOMMENDED SETUP





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD or a GOLD symbol containing XAU/GOLD

Recommended chart timeframe: M15

Position sizing: Fixed lot or automatic risk percentage

Account environment: MT5 hedging or netting

Broker conditions: Competitive gold spreads and stable execution

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation





QUICK START





1. Open an XAUUSD or GOLD chart in MetaTrader 5.

2. Select the M15 timeframe.

3. Attach Rook Scalper and enable algorithmic trading.

4. Select fixed-lot or automatic risk-based sizing.

5. Review the protection and server-time schedule settings.

6. Activate the EA and follow its status from the chart panel.





BUILT FOR FOCUSED GOLD TRADERS





Rook Scalper keeps automated gold trading clear and practical: load it on a compatible gold chart, select your position-sizing method and protection settings, and let the EA handle market monitoring, execution, and position management. For traders seeking a focused XAUUSD system with proprietary entry logic, controlled exposure, and flexible account protection, Rook Scalper delivers the essential tools in one streamlined package.



