Close positions

you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot.

1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions.

2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart.

3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions.

4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather.

5.this robot close all your positions.

((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you))

i hope you win in all your times of life.

best regard

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