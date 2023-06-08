Assistant trading
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 8 June 2023
- Activations: 10
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Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level.
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Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk.
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Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 150 points, the system will activate a trailing stop mechanism, automatically adjusting your stop loss to lock in your profits until you reach your target.
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Set Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss: You can set the take profit and stop loss for all your positions. When you open a position, the robot will automatically set the fixed stop loss and take profit levels.
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Risk Control of All Your Account: You can set a percentage (e.g., 2%) of your last balance as the take profit or stop loss for your entire system. For example, if you have $10,000 in your account and set a 2% stop loss and take profit, the system will close all your positions when your balance reaches $10,200.
To set the stop loss, follow these steps:
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Hedge System: The robot assists you when you want to open a reverse position in one symbol. It calculates and closes all positions in various symbols when the total profit reaches a predefined price (e.g., $10). You can customize this value in the expert settings.
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Martingale: The robot calculates and sets the optimal Martingale take profit for positions in the same direction.
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Special Magic: You can apply all the control features to a single robot by setting a special magic number.
Please note the following:
- The Martingale system is inactive if you are using the Hedge System.
- If you have multiple positions in the same direction in one symbol, the system will deactivate the Trail and Fix Stop systems and automatically activate the Martingale system.
- The Hedge System works with only 8 symbols.
- Close Partial only works when you have 1 active position in a symbol. After that, the system will automatically activate the Martingale system.
- You can deactivate the Martingale system and any other system as desired.
- This robot operates on every tick. It is recommended to run this robot on XAUUSD (Gold) as it performs faster.
- Please refrain from trading on the chart where the robot is running. Open new charts and observe the changes on the main page.