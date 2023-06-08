Assistant trading

Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level.

Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk.

Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 150 points, the system will activate a trailing stop mechanism, automatically adjusting your stop loss to lock in your profits until you reach your target.

Set Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss: You can set the take profit and stop loss for all your positions. When you open a position, the robot will automatically set the fixed stop loss and take profit levels.

Risk Control of All Your Account: You can set a percentage (e.g., 2%) of your last balance as the take profit or stop loss for your entire system. For example, if you have $10,000 in your account and set a 2% stop loss and take profit, the system will close all your positions when your balance reaches $10,200. To set the stop loss, follow these steps:

Hedge System: The robot assists you when you want to open a reverse position in one symbol. It calculates and closes all positions in various symbols when the total profit reaches a predefined price (e.g., $10). You can customize this value in the expert settings.

Martingale: The robot calculates and sets the optimal Martingale take profit for positions in the same direction.