Assistant trading

  1. Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level.

  2. Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk.

  3. Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 150 points, the system will activate a trailing stop mechanism, automatically adjusting your stop loss to lock in your profits until you reach your target.

  4. Set Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss: You can set the take profit and stop loss for all your positions. When you open a position, the robot will automatically set the fixed stop loss and take profit levels.

  5. Risk Control of All Your Account: You can set a percentage (e.g., 2%) of your last balance as the take profit or stop loss for your entire system. For example, if you have $10,000 in your account and set a 2% stop loss and take profit, the system will close all your positions when your balance reaches $10,200.

    To set the stop loss, follow these steps:

  6. Hedge System: The robot assists you when you want to open a reverse position in one symbol. It calculates and closes all positions in various symbols when the total profit reaches a predefined price (e.g., $10). You can customize this value in the expert settings.

  7. Martingale: The robot calculates and sets the optimal Martingale take profit for positions in the same direction.

  8. Special Magic: You can apply all the control features to a single robot by setting a special magic number.

Please note the following:

  • The Martingale system is inactive if you are using the Hedge System.
  • If you have multiple positions in the same direction in one symbol, the system will deactivate the Trail and Fix Stop systems and automatically activate the Martingale system.
  • The Hedge System works with only 8 symbols.
  • Close Partial only works when you have 1 active position in a symbol. After that, the system will automatically activate the Martingale system.
  • You can deactivate the Martingale system and any other system as desired.
  • This robot operates on every tick. It is recommended to run this robot on XAUUSD (Gold) as it performs faster.
  • Please refrain from trading on the chart where the robot is running. Open new charts and observe the changes on the main page.


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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Take a Break MT5
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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The seven currencies mentioned are: GBP (British Pound): This is the currency of the United Kingdom. AUD (Australian Dollar): This is the currency of Australia. NZD (New Zealand Dollar): This is the currency of New Zealand. USD (United States Dollar): This is the currency of the United States. CAD (Canadian Dollar): This is the currency of Canada. CHF (Swiss Franc): This is the currency of Switzerland. JPY (Japanese Yen): This is the currency of Japan. Currency strength indexes provide a way to
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you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
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you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
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