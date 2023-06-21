Close all your positions

you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot.

1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions.

2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart.

3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions.

4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather.

5.this robot close all your positions.

((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you))

i hope you win in all your times of life.

best regard


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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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The seven currencies mentioned are: GBP (British Pound): This is the currency of the United Kingdom. AUD (Australian Dollar): This is the currency of Australia. NZD (New Zealand Dollar): This is the currency of New Zealand. USD (United States Dollar): This is the currency of the United States. CAD (Canadian Dollar): This is the currency of Canada. CHF (Swiss Franc): This is the currency of Switzerland. JPY (Japanese Yen): This is the currency of Japan. Currency strength indexes provide a way to
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you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
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Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
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Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level. Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk. Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your prof
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