Symbol Strength Meter

5

The seven currencies mentioned are:

  1. GBP (British Pound): This is the currency of the United Kingdom.
  2. AUD (Australian Dollar): This is the currency of Australia.
  3. NZD (New Zealand Dollar): This is the currency of New Zealand.
  4. USD (United States Dollar): This is the currency of the United States.
  5. CAD (Canadian Dollar): This is the currency of Canada.
  6. CHF (Swiss Franc): This is the currency of Switzerland.
  7. JPY (Japanese Yen): This is the currency of Japan.

Currency strength indexes provide a way to assess the performance of a currency relative to others in the foreign exchange market. These indexes can be calculated using various methods, such as comparing exchange rates, trade balances, interest rates, and economic indicators.

By analyzing currency strength indexes, traders and investors can make informed decisions about currency trading and investment opportunities. A stronger currency index suggests that a currency is performing well compared to others, while a weaker currency index indicates relative underperformance.




Reviews 8
marek1952
207
marek1952 2024.06.24 13:13 
 

it works great for me. I have several installations with different TFs on one chart

Morris_West
14
Morris_West 2024.03.08 19:28 
 

Wonderful indicator! Is there a way to turn it into a histogram?

Morgan2023
34
Morgan2023 2023.11.26 07:56 
 

Perfect Currency Strength Meter so far. I combine it with other strategies and it's really cool

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Trend MT5 NG
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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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Close all your positions
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
Utilities
you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
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Close positions
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
Utilities
you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
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Assistant trading
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
Utilities
Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level. Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk. Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your prof
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marek1952
207
marek1952 2024.06.24 13:13 
 

it works great for me. I have several installations with different TFs on one chart

tamang
73
tamang 2024.05.14 16:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
1973
Reply from developer Mohammad Ali Ghaffari 2024.05.14 16:42
thanks.
Morris_West
14
Morris_West 2024.03.08 19:28 
 

Wonderful indicator! Is there a way to turn it into a histogram?

Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
1973
Reply from developer Mohammad Ali Ghaffari 2024.05.14 16:41
maybe i do that next thanks you
Morgan2023
34
Morgan2023 2023.11.26 07:56 
 

Perfect Currency Strength Meter so far. I combine it with other strategies and it's really cool

Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
1973
Reply from developer Mohammad Ali Ghaffari 2024.05.14 16:41
thank you ...
Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2023.06.16 18:38 
 

Prima. Thank you.

Is it possible to add XAU to this indicator?

Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
1973
Reply from developer Mohammad Ali Ghaffari 2023.08.13 19:35
hello you can use ONLY USD strength for XAU
Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2023.06.02 19:23 
 

excellent indicator

Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
1973
Reply from developer Mohammad Ali Ghaffari 2023.06.02 21:23
thank you ... if you have any problem with that please tell me
david.100
14
david.100 2023.06.01 10:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

poyesh10
14
poyesh10 2023.05.30 18:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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