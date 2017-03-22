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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: BECEMAL
A simple oscillator that uses the difference between candlestick open and close prices. The indicator is similar to RSI and DeMarker, but is more sensitive. Should be used similarly.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 26.07.2010.
Fig1. The STD indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17579
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An example of using HistorySelectByPosition (based on the HistoryDealGetTicket use example).