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Indicators

The Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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12130
Rating:
(22)
Published:
STD.mq5 (14.14 KB) view
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Real author: BECEMAL

A simple oscillator that uses the difference between candlestick open and close prices. The indicator is similar to RSI and DeMarker, but is more sensitive. Should be used similarly.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the CodeBase on 26.07.2010.

Fig1. The STD indicator

Fig1. The STD indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17579

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