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Indicators

ColorXMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Yuriy Tokman

The drawing of this Moving Average is based on Demark's "Daily Range Projections" method. In this version of the indicator, the MA is colored depending on its direction. A growing Moving Average is green, a falling one is pink.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 04.11.2008.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1 The XMUV indicator

Fig.1 The XMUV indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18090

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