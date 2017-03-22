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Experts

MoneyRain - expert for MetaTrader 5

Reshetov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7589
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
MoneyRain.mq5 (24.99 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Yury Reshetovauthor of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn

This is another kind of Martingale, because the Expert Advisor tries to fight back, expecting that the losing series will be replaced by a winning series.

Expert Advisor Input Parameters:

  • ma_period_DeMarker — DeMarker oscillator period. Optimized with the values from 3 to 100 with step of 1. 
  • TakeProfit — take profit in pips. Optimized with the values from 10 to 100 with step of 1. 
  • StopLoss — stop loss in pips. Optimized with the values from 10 to 100 with step of 1. 
  • lots — lot size of the first order and all orders opened after a losing trade. The parameter is not optimized. 
  • losseslimit — limit the number of losing trades in a row. The parameter is not optimized. In case the number of losses reaches a limit, the EA stops opening new trades and sends a message e-mail. 
  • fastoptimize — fast optimization. The parameter is not optimized. If this parameter is true, then the built-in trading system will be optimized fast without using money management. During fast optimization, optimization and testing results will be different.

The EA works only at newly formed bars and open prices. There is no need to optimize it using Every tick mode.

Testing in the "Every tick based on real ticks" mode 

MoneyRain tester 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17564

Get trend Get trend

Short-term trends. Two iMA indicators, one iStochastic.

Precision trend (histo) Precision trend (histo)

Precision trend (histo).

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_ZigZag

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_ZigZag peaks

AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag AutoFibAutoTrend_NRTR_extr_ZigZag

The indicator plots price channel and Fibonacci levels based on the latest NRTR_extr_ZigZag peaks