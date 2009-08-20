Watch how to download trading robots for free
Waddah Attar Scalping - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This Indicator draws Green and Red Bars .
Somtimes it does not draw Bars .
That means no trade.
Enter Buy when Tow Green Bars appears.
Enter Sell when Tow Red Bars appears.
you must use trailing stop and exit at closed Res or Sup.
Enjoy.
For More Explain (In Arabic)
http://www.arabictrader.com/vb/t78714.html
