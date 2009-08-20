CodeBaseSections
Waddah Attar Scalping - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar
This Indicator draws Green and Red Bars .

Somtimes it does not draw Bars .

That means no trade.

Enter Buy when Tow Green Bars appears.

Enter Sell when Tow Red Bars appears.

you must use trailing stop and exit at closed Res or Sup.

Enjoy.

For More Explain (In Arabic)

http://www.arabictrader.com/vb/t78714.html

