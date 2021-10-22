Signal Subscriber Lot Size Question
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I used same calculation (from the article) - just changed their figures to your figures.
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Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
- Provider: balance 10 120.14 USD, leverage 1:500
- Subscriber: 1 991.35 USD, leverage 1:500, deposit load percentage 20%
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
- Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber: (1 991.35 * 0,2) / 10 120.14 = 0.03935 (3.93%)
- After considering the leverages:
Subscriber: the leverage of Subscriber (1:500) is same with Provider's one (1:500), thus correction on leverages is not performed
- Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber: 3.00% or 0.03 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied:
Besides, you can use Calculator of the Signals (to calculate everything 'automatically' based on any pre-selected signal for example).
PS. Calculator of the Signals was updated:
We can use the script (one script is for MT4, and the other one is for MT5) to check the limitation concerning "no symbol found" error (look at the item 13 of the FAQ here).
Besides, this script is checking the trade restrictions for symbol incl the resiriction for no-forex mode.
Look at the post #8 to read and to download.
I'm setting my deposit load percentage to 95%, not 20%.
Following this calculation, the percentage should be 0.95 * 1991.35 / 10120.14 = 0.187 or ~19%.
As per the logs above, MT4 is showing 15% instead of the expected 19%.
So, if provider's lo size = 1 so your lot size will be 0.18 (or 0.19) lots
In MQL5 signal subscription service, if your copying ratio is over 10% is rounded up to the next 5th, so it goes: 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% and so on...
This is quite annoying and strange at the same time. I don't know why it couldn't be in single units as well?
In MQL5 signal subscription service, if your copying ratio is over 10% is rounded up to the next 5th, so it goes: 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% and so on...
This is quite annoying and strange at the same time. I don't know why it couldn't be in single units as well?
huh!
I agree, that's absurd! Thanks for clarifying.
I'm guessing that it also rounds to the nearest 10th after the copying ration exceeds 100%.
I've run the calculation on one of my subscribed signals and got a 338% conversion ratio, but the one displayed on the terminal was 330% instead of 335%.
Can anyone explain where my math is off? Here is what MT5 is showing...
So the volume conversion is set at 20%. However, my calculation is different...
(0.95 * 1,125.73 * 200) / (5,091.00 * 100) = 42%
So I think the volume conversion should be 40%. Where is my mistake?
My only guess is that the leverage comparison is ignored if the subscriber leverage is higher than that signal provider... or maybe the max subscriber leverage is 1:100... or something like that. Any ideas?
Can anyone explain where my math is off? Here is what MT5 is showing...
So the volume conversion is set at 20%. However, my calculation is different...
(0.95 * 1,125.73 * 200) / (5,091.00 * 100) = 42%
So I think the volume conversion should be 40%. Where is my mistake?
My only guess is that the leverage comparison is ignored if the subscriber leverage is higher than that signal provider... or maybe the max subscriber leverage is 1:100... or something like that. Any ideas?
This is my calculation:
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- Provider: balance 5 091.00 USD, leverage 1:100
- Subscriber: 1 125.73 USD, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 95%
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
- Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber: ( 1 125.73 * 0,95) / 5 091.00 = 0.2100 (21.00%)
- After considering the leverages:
Subscriber: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
- Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber: 20.00% or 0.20 ratio
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I have 20% of the account size of my subscribed signal, same leverage, yet the percentage is set at 15% not 20%. I made sure that I'm setting the signal subscription options to "use 95% of deposit" (using less than 100% should make it slightly less than 20%... perhaps 19% or so, not 15%). What am I missing?
Logs below:Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 15%