Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- bimbimaone
- 74197
Real author:
Bima setyawan (Jember Trader Community)
It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:
- Equity stop;
- Tralling Stop;
- Equity Risk Management;
- Time Out Use;
- Max Trade open Hours and others.
Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.
Good Luck
Testing results:
Recommendations:
- Use Pair with small spread (EUR/USD);
- Time Frame 1 Minute;
- Use Trailling Stop.
