Real author:

Bima setyawan (Jember Trader Community)

It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:

Equity stop;

Tralling Stop;

Equity Risk Management;

Time Out Use;

Max Trade open Hours and others.

Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.

Good Luck

Testing results:

Recommendations: