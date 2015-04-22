CodeBaseSections
Experts

Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Bima Setyawan
bimbimaone
74197
(92)
Real author:

Bima setyawan (Jember Trader Community)

It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:

  • Equity stop;
  • Tralling Stop;
  • Equity Risk Management;
  • Time Out Use;
  • Max Trade open Hours and others.

Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.

Good Luck

Testing results:

Angry Bird (Scalping) Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

Recommendations:

  • Use Pair with small spread (EUR/USD);
  • Time Frame 1 Minute;
  • Use Trailling Stop.
