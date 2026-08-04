Something interesting, old thread - page 123
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 20:07
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
This is the description from the author:
It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:
Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
This EA was improved here (free to download) and this version does not use martingale feature (and some rules for buy/sell was changed too).
Besides, some settings (set files) were uploaded for the old/original version:
Just for information.
Some more information about martingale:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading: What is Martingale and Is It Reasonable to Use It?
Proximus, 2013.08.24 03:00
It works if the net profit factor is above 1 and the win rate is higher than 50%, martingale is a double or nothing either doubles your money or doubles your losses, so if you have a 60% win rate with 1:1 RR ratio you can use it safely, if not then dont.
Whats funny about forex that you dont start from 50% win rate from the start because the market is changing not a fix probability set like a roulette or blackjack game.So if you start it like a betting system you will have like 40% win rate with 1:1 RR if you take trades random, maybe on the 9999999999999999999999th trade you hit 49.9% but thats still not enough.So it is better to filter out crappy trades first and then increase your win rate to be martingale compatible! And this is the advantage of investing vs gambling, you can filter out bad trades, on the roulette or blackjack you cant filter out bad hands or spins unless you cheat, but surely not the statistical way!!
This is how my 60% win rate, real martingale system looks like, and how it should suppose to look like, on LEVEL 7 settings (2^7)
Here are my martingale type systems:
1) CLASSICAL MARTINGALE AFTER 567 TRADES (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
As you can see after 500 trades it barely hit LEVEL 7 and even if we would lost that we would lose only half of the profit and continue from there to grow it back!
Of course you need a big account for this like one that can support like 10 lot size trades to be only 1% account risk, but statistically its very improbable to blow your account since its only 1% risk versus huge potential gains...The martingale presented in this article is BS with like 40-45% win rate which is sadly not enough, not even 50% is, must be 51 or higher...
2) PROGRESSIVE DYNAMIC GROWTH MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
3) PROGRESSIVE STATIC GROWTH MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
4) ANTI MARTINGALE or INVERSE MARTINGALE (60% WR, 1:1 RR)
enjoy and good programming ;)
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
This EA was improved here (free to download) and this version does not use martingale feature (and some rules for buy/sell was changed too).
Besides, some settings (set files) were uploaded for the old/original version:
Just for information.
And I used this EA for trading, and it is the statement attached (I like martingale and I like scalping, and I like scalping martingale):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.29 15:17
I traded it on demo today for EURUSD M1 timeframe and USDCHF M1 timeframe. I used LotExponent = 1.4; UseEquityStop = true; UseTimeOut = true with MaxTradeOpenHours = 3 (other settings are by default). The statement is attached in zip file.
Do not use this EA during (and immediate before - immediate after) medium/high impacted news events!
Very useful thread:emails when my account takes a trade
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
emails when my account takes a trade
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.03.01 19:50
Series of the videos discussing short term price bar reversals such as the bearish rejection, the bullish rejection, the open close reversal, the closing price reversal, the hook reversal, the key reversal, the island reversal and the pivot point reversal.
Chart Clones - very good indicator which draw price charts as a subwindow.
By the way, this indicator needs to be improved so if someone is able to fix it - please upload here on the thread.
Paramon Trading System - Free to Download and How to Trade
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.01 17:17
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time - it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping (but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
--------------
How to Trade and Free to Download
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
Paramon Trading System - Download Indicators and Template
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.10.17 12:47
Some people asked : what is Paramon Trading system ? indicators? template? well ...
============
Please find 2 indicators and 1 template in zip attachment (see the attachment on this post).
How to install
You should get the chart like this :
How to use/trading?
Paramon Trading system is part of MaksiGen trading system so read the following links/posts :
------------------------------MaksiGen trading system
Paramon Trading System - Trading Example
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD and GBPUSD with Paramon Trading System
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.10.18 13:28Paramon Trading system Part #2 (download indicators and template from this post)
How to Trade
The explanation will be done by charts (images) made by me in chronological way
1. Open pending orders. I opened 2 pending orders: buy stop and sell stop. I did it using mouse on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop). The pending orders should be opened only if support/resistance lines (read/blue dotted lines on your/my chart) came in very close way to each other (and very close to the price).
Example with EURUSD
Paramon Trading System - Trading Example
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.10.18 13:33Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
2. Pending order executed and stop loss placed. When one pending order is executed to be a market trade so we should delete opposite pending order for this pair and place stop loss to market trade. Stop loss is place by the way of mouse - right mouse click on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart on the place of stop loss - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop).