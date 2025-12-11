Scalping system

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Recently I was experimenting with a couple of indicators used for a non-scalping system presented by BigBear - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177573

I was debugging one of the indicators when I switched to the M5 chart and noticed a nice setup for a quick short trade... hmmm.... probably a coincidence I thought. I returned to my PC after an hour or so and there it was another setup, this time a BUY signal. At the end of the day there was yet another long trade setup.

I did some backtesting, added another indicator as a filter and came up with a scalping system, which I would like to share with you. Maybe together we can verify it, improve it and automate it.

Please let me know what you think. Here are some screen shots:

Here are the indicators I used and the template with the correct settings for the M5 chart:

[Deleted]  

Ohhhhhhhhhhh

It Looks A Very Nice System

Thanks For Sharing

But .... Does It Repaint ?!!!!!!

Thanks Again

 

Nix,

Could you please explain when did you buy/sell from the chart. Is it the first arrow or you wait for other filter. Could you please give me the indi that you use for the resistance and the support line in your chart. Thank you

 

Nix,

Can you please explain in words what the indicator is supposed to do. I see you have used a bunch of trignometric and geometrical concepts in the indicator.

 

System

Please post your rules for entry triggers and basic exit strategy. then once we understand it we can attempt to modify and improve it???

 

Kudos for PriceTrigger indicator NIX.. it's quite easily modified to include other indicator sets. It helps us manual traders a lot!

 

Not A Bad System

Here S A Stop On Future Cable

It Was A Stop Of 30pips. Personally I Use A Stop Loss 7 Pips And Trying This System In Demo.


Files:
ca.gif  36 kb
 

hi

Thanks for this system I'll try it out ..

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Forex Indicators Collection

 

it s better on the 1min chart for me

 

very nice setup, thank you. I'll give it an intense try.

 

timeframe

which timeframe this indicator suite better?

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