How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 7
Codersguru lessons.
Many traders know Codersguru and his mql4 lessons. For now - Codersguru is on this mql5 forum trying to organize the lessons for mql5. For more information - read this thread.
If someone is interested in Codersguru lessons for mql4 - you can find it on this post as an attachment.
Just found good indicator on CodeBase - AFL Winner - it may be interesting to use this indicator in real trading.
I will try to use this indicator for scalping on M1 timeframe.
The other good indicator found: NRTR Rosh v2 indicator (download from CodeBase here). As I remember - this indicator was part of old asctrend trading system long time ago and I used similar indicator for scalping for example.
What is NRTR? if I am not mistaken - NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) and the theory behind it is the following (see image):
Basicly this Nick Rypock concept was invented in 2001 by Konstantin Kopyrkin ... we can read 'Nick Rypock' from back to front and we will receive ... the name of the author of this concept :) By the way, he invented NRMA (Nick Rypoсk Moving Average).
But who invented it before Konstantin Kopyrkin? Good question. It was invented by R.Colby and T.Meyers
Who invented it before R.Colby and T.Meyers? No idea sorry :) But it is really great concept and great indicator with many versions. One of the version is presented in Codebase here.
The other indicator which may be good to try is TrendLine Touch Alert by Codersguru - go to CodeBase here to download and for explanation.
One more about signals.
There is good thread namely List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds so it is strongly recommended for all the members to read it.
For example, about the signals (MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 756):
Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one.
It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.
And the main page for subscribers to understand about which lot size they will have when subscribe - this one https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (started from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation").
Just for information.
The other good update of Metatrader 5 will be coming in the next few days. I like automatic display of trading transactions on charts. Read more here.