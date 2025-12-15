How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 7

Codersguru lessons.

Many traders know Codersguru and his mql4 lessons. For now - Codersguru is on this mql5 forum trying to organize the lessons for mql5. For more information - read this thread.

If someone is interested in Codersguru lessons for mql4 - you can find it on this post as an attachment. 

 

Just found good indicator on CodeBase - AFL Winner - it may be interesting to use this indicator in real trading.

 

 

I will try to use this indicator for scalping on M1 timeframe.  

 
Good small topic with explanation - about signal price change (what happened with my subscribers if I change the price of my signal from free to paid). Strongly recommended to read.
 
There is good news for now - AbsoluteStrengthMarket is already uploaded to CodeBase here (in russian language sorry but it will be available in english soon). Just to remind - this is indicator to check market condition automatically in multi-timeframe way. Means: indicator is doing exactly what I described here about market conditions.  
 
Do you have Mac? Read this good article about how to install MetaTrader 5 on Mac OS
 
The other good indicator found: NRTR Rosh v2 indicator (download from CodeBase here). As I remember - this indicator was part of old asctrend trading system long time ago and I used similar indicator for scalping for example. 

What is NRTR? if I am not mistaken -  NRTR is Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse) and the theory behind it is the following (see image):

 

Basicly this Nick Rypock concept was invented in 2001 by Konstantin Kopyrkin ... we can read 'Nick Rypock' from back to front and we will receive ... the name of the author of this concept :) By the way, he invented NRMA (Nick Rypoсk Moving Average).

But who invented it before Konstantin Kopyrkin? Good question. It was invented by R.Colby and T.Meyers 

Who invented it before R.Colby and T.Meyers? No idea sorry :) But it is really great concept and great indicator with many versions. One of the version is presented in Codebase here. 

 

The other indicator which may be good to try is TrendLine Touch Alert by Codersguru - go to CodeBase here to download and for explanation. 

 
I made 2 posts about divergence here  Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 and I just hope that someone will make MACD divergence indicator for MT5.
 

One more about signals.

There is good thread namely List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds so it is strongly recommended for all the members to read it.

For example, about the signals (MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 756):

Signals: Changed the algorithm for calculation of the copied deal's volume in case a Signal Source and a Subscriber have different leverages:

Current algorithm: A deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 5 lots in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

New algorithm: If subscriber's leverage exceeds the one of the Signal Source, it does not affect a volume of a copied deal. Otherwise, the deal volume is changed in direct ratio to the correlation of a Signal Source's leverage with a Subscriber's one. 
It means that if a Signal Source having a leverage of 1:100 opens a deal of 1 lot, a Subscriber having a leverage of 1:500 will open a deal of 1 lot in case of 100% copying and a deposit matching by size and currency. A subscriber having a leverage of 1:10 will open a deal of 0.1 lots in similar conditions.

And the main page for subscribers to understand about which lot size they will have when subscribe - this one https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber (started from the words "Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation").

Just for information.  

 

The other good update of Metatrader 5 will be coming in the next few days. I like automatic display of trading transactions on charts. Read more here.

