Another Demark Trendline Trader

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A little different from other version.

If some gentle programmer can translate to english from russian, would be excelent.

And then if someone request i will do to spanish.

Files:
demark_trend_new.mq4  14 kb
 
Linuxser:
A little different from other version.

If some gentle programmer can translate to english from russian, would be excelent.

And then if someone request i will do to spanish.

Looks interesting.

I am not sure that I translated in right way for example - False and Source - because it is necessary to know this trading system.

Other translation is ok.

Files:
demark_trend_new.mq4  14 kb
 
newdigital:
Looks interesting.

I am not sure that I translated in right way for example - False and Source - because it is necessary to know this trading system.

Other translation is ok.

Thanks for that, how can I make the trade arrow and exit cross bigger?

 
 

Does anyone know what the break codes are on this?

Up to now I see break qualification 13, 3, 12

 

This indicator looks really good and the signals are accurate, but it seems to keep on disappearing for a couple of seconds and refreshing the screen.

It seems to do this every couple of minutes or so, could someone please have a look at this, it will be well worth it

 
increase:
This indicator looks really good and the signals are accurate, but it seems to keep on disappearing for a couple of seconds and refreshing the screen. It seems to do this every couple of minutes or so, could someone please have a look at this, it will be well worth it

Well, this is not an indicator inself.

The main function it´s automate certain rules to trade under Tom Demark suggestions/rules.

So, you need to know almost the basics of this trader. IE, you can´t use this indicator in a timeframe less than h1. Because Demark books/articles/interviews/ideas never talk about m15 or m5.

I have been using another/old versions and combined with another "real" indicators jou can got a powerful system (I prefer to refer like a method).

I just like to find some pivot indicator that not override the suggestion (upper right cornerr) of this one.

Still we have some little troubles with translation so... Hello Newdigital .

Could you check the next screen pls? It´s AUDUSD H1

 
Files:
demark_trend_new_1.mq4  14 kb
 

Can someone explain what are the numbered break qualificators (1,2,3)?

 
 

need some help for the line

im using this trendline new indic... but i cant understand what is the use of this blue, red, aqua etc lines.. can somebody explain it to me in detail please...

Files:
trendlines.gif  16 kb
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