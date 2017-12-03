Another Demark Trendline Trader
A little different from other version.
If some gentle programmer can translate to english from russian, would be excelent.And then if someone request i will do to spanish.
Looks interesting.
I am not sure that I translated in right way for example - False and Source - because it is necessary to know this trading system.
Other translation is ok.
Looks interesting.
I am not sure that I translated in right way for example - False and Source - because it is necessary to know this trading system.Other translation is ok.
Thanks for that, how can I make the trade arrow and exit cross bigger?
Does anyone know what the break codes are on this?
Up to now I see break qualification 13, 3, 12
This indicator looks really good and the signals are accurate, but it seems to keep on disappearing for a couple of seconds and refreshing the screen.
It seems to do this every couple of minutes or so, could someone please have a look at this, it will be well worth it
This indicator looks really good and the signals are accurate, but it seems to keep on disappearing for a couple of seconds and refreshing the screen. It seems to do this every couple of minutes or so, could someone please have a look at this, it will be well worth it
Well, this is not an indicator inself.
The main function it´s automate certain rules to trade under Tom Demark suggestions/rules.
So, you need to know almost the basics of this trader. IE, you can´t use this indicator in a timeframe less than h1. Because Demark books/articles/interviews/ideas never talk about m15 or m5.
I have been using another/old versions and combined with another "real" indicators jou can got a powerful system (I prefer to refer like a method).
I just like to find some pivot indicator that not override the suggestion (upper right cornerr) of this one.
Still we have some little troubles with translation so... Hello Newdigital .
Could you check the next screen pls? It´s AUDUSD H1
Can someone explain what are the numbered break qualificators (1,2,3)?
need some help for the line
im using this trendline new indic... but i cant understand what is the use of this blue, red, aqua etc lines.. can somebody explain it to me in detail please...
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A little different from other version.
If some gentle programmer can translate to english from russian, would be excelent.
And then if someone request i will do to spanish.