Indicators

AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

afl_winner.txt (0.53 KB) view
afl_winner.mq5 (5.24 KB) view
This oscillator is rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) on MQL5.

ALF Winner serves for definition of a trend by formed characteristic reversed parts of the indicator in the interval of 0/100. For intraday trading input parameters values should be decreased, for example, to Period=2, Average=4 values.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1492

