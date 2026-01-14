Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 72

New comment
 
This is good discussion. Each news released will resulting large pips move and we can use this information to plan our next news trading strategies.
 

Press review

newdigital, 2013.11.08 09:02

2013-11-08 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement]

==========

RBA: Further Rate Cuts Are Possible

The Reserve Bank of Australia has trimmed interest rates nearly in half in recent months in an effort to stimulate the economy - but the central bank won't ruled out still more rate cuts if the situation warrants it, the RBA said on Friday in its quarterly statement on monetary policy.

The RBA said that unemployment is expected to rise and GDP is likely to remain below trend at 2.5 percent - while inflation figures to remain comfortably low at 1.5 to 2.5 percent, all of which adds to the case for further stimulus.

But the bank - which cut rates by 25 basis points in August - wants to make sure it allows enough time for the stimulus to work its way into the economy.

"The Board will continue to assess the outlook and adjust policy as needed to foster sustainable growth in demand and inflation outcomes consistent with the inflation target over time," the RBA said.


Press review

newdigital, 2013.11.08 09:08

2013-11-08 02:38 GMT (or 03:38 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Trade Balance]

if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

==========

China Trade Surplus Rises Sharply As Exports Rebound

China's trade surplus more than doubled in October, boosted by a stronger-than-expected rebound in exports, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday, suggesting that the economic recovery is gaining traction.

The positive data will encourage Chinese leaders, gathering in Beijing this weekend for a key Communist Party meeting, to accelerate efforts to unlock another wave of economic reforms.

The trade surplus jumped to $31.1 billion in October from $15.21 billion in September. Economists expected an increase to $24.8 billion.


AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.08

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

AUDUSD M5 : 35 pips down and 23 pips up by RBA Monetary Policy Statement and CNY - Trade Balance

AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.08, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Laguerre Scalping Trading System is used to make the chart - go here to download indicators and template.

 

There are some bank holidays in some countries :

  • French Bank Holiday
  • Canada Bank Holiday
  • The US Bank Holiday

and the market may be very volatile nbecause of that (because of lack of liquidity). This is an example :



 

How to Start with Metatrader 5

newdigital, 2013.08.01 11:12

I am making some mini-articles related about How to use some indicators which were coded/uploaded/converted to MT5 CodeBase. Why? Because there are a lot of indicators in CodeBase and just few good description only about how to use them - example with good description is this one: Renko Line Break

So, the discriptions about how to use (mini articles):

  1. Custom Moving Average
  2. Kaufman Efficiency Ratio
  3. MACD
  4. PinBar
  5. Bollinger Bands
  6. Relative Strength Index (RSI)
  7. Parabolic SAR
  8. Bulls Power
  9. Bears Power
  10. Chande Momentum OscillatorIndicators: Momentum Indicators
  11. Aroon
  12. Hull Moving Average (HMA)
  13. Keltner Channel
  14. Relative Vigor Index Indicator
  15. Average True Range (ATR)
  16. Balance of Power Indicator
  17. Gann HiLo Activator Indicator
  18. Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  19. Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Indicator
  20. Ultimate Oscillator
  21. Linear Regression Slope Indicator
  22. Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA)
  23. True Strength Index
  24. Bollinger Bandwidth Indicator
  25. Renko
  26. Chaikin Oscillator
  27. Elliott Wave
  28. Swing Index
  29. Accumulative Swing Index
  30. Triple Exponential Average (TRIX)
  31. Stochastic RSI
  32. Detrended Price Oscillator
  33. Volume Rate of Change
  34. Trend Trigger Factor (TTF)
  35. Candlestick Basics
  36. Bullish Engulfing Pattern
  37. Bearish Engulfing Pattern
  38. Point & Figure indicator
  39. Dark Cloud Cover
  40. Dragonfly Doji
  41. Evening Star
  42. Rate of Change (ROC)
  43. Gravestone Doji
  44. Hammer
  45. Hanging Man
  46. Harami
  47. Inverted Hammer
  48. Morning Star
  49. Piercing Line Pattern
  50. Shooting Star
  51. Tweezer Tops and Bottoms
  52. Windows (Gaps)
  53. Darvas Box Indicator
  54. DeMarker Indicator
  55. Support and Resistance Indicator
  56. ZigZag
  57. Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
  58. Linear Regression Channel
  59. Mass Index
  60. Stochastic Momentum Index
  61. Alligator Indicator
  62. Volatility
  63. Price Volume Trend
  64. Stochastic Oscillator
  65. AutoTrendLines
  66. Camarilla_Full
  67. Force Index
  68. LineBreakOnChart
  69. Price Channel
  70. Donchian Channels
  71. Renko_v1
  72. GMMA (Guppy Multiple Moving Averages)
  73. Historical Volatility Ratio
  74. Chande's Q-Stick Indicator
  75. Chande's Trendscore indicator
  76. TSI-Oscillator
  77. i-Regression Channel
  78. Gann_Hi-lo_Activator_SSL
  79. Gann Hi-Lo Activator SSL
  80. Fisher Transform
  81. ATR_MA_Oscillator
  82. TrendLine Touch Alert
  83. XXDPO
  84. Ease of Movement
  85. Any Pair Stochastic
  86. Donchian Channel
  87. DeMarker_HTF
  88. MFCS Currency Correlation Chart
  89. i-AnyRange
  90. ZigZag_INT
  91. ZigZag
  92. ZigZag_NK_MTF
  93. Chaikin Volatility
  94. ATR ratio
  95. Pivot Lines TimeZone
  96. Pivot Point
  97. PivotPoint
  98. PivotPointUniversal
  99. Aroon Oscillator
  100. ColorMACD
  101. On Balance Volume (OBV)
  102. Laguerre
  103. X2MA Transform Candles
  104. 2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles
  105. iUSDx (USD index) Muticurrency Indicator
  106. USDx dollar index
  107. ytg_Japan_Candles
  108. iBBFill
  109. RSI_3HTF
  110. AdaptiveRenko
  111. i-GAP


more to follow

========

If you see some indicators in CodeBase and you know how to use them - please upload it on automatic discussion thread related to those indicators.


 

Press review

newdigital, 2013.11.12 10:49

2013-11-12 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]

if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

==========

Pound Slides After UK Inflation Report

Inflation in the U.K. slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent in September. Economists expected the headline inflation to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent in September.

Output price inflation eased to 0.8 percent in October from 1.2 percent in September. Economists predicted the output prices to ease to 1 percent.



What are arrows on the chart? This is i-Gap indicator (to download - go to this link)

 
newdigital:

And some more:

 

 

So, those images can tell all about how to trade/use this setup.
How to load it in MT5?

See template attached on this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9773#comment_396614
How to use template file?
Place template file to template folder (to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates for example), after that - open chart (M5 in our example), right mouse click on any place of the chart and select Templates - [your/our template] (3stoch_black or 3stoch_white in our example). 

 

Thanks newdigital

Thanks for share the forex trading and trading strategies.It is very helpful.

For Hedge lovers - I just found good EA with some instruction/description about how to make hedge in Metatrader 5 : Triangle Hedge
 

Press review

newdigital, 2013.11.13 10:49

2013-11-12 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]

  • past data is -44.7K
  • forecast data is -35.0K
  • actual data is -41.7K according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

==========


GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD M5 : 54 pips movement by GBP - Claimant Count Change

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


 

Press review

newdigital, 2013.11.13 12:40

2013-11-12 10:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - BOE Inflation Report]

==========

BoE Governor Mark Carney on inflation report

Bank of England Governor MarkCarney released the central bank's latest quarterly inflationreport on Wednesday.

Highlights of his comments are below.

  • "For the first time in a long time you don't have to be anoptimist to see the glass is half full. The recovery has finallytaken hold."
  • "The MPC is very comfortable with the guidance we put inplace. This is the right policy for a recovery and the type ofrecovery we are experiencing right now."
  • "We're providing the confidence to businesses andhouseholds that we will not even begin to think about movinginterest rates until that threshold is achieved. And secondlywhen it is achieved will be a question of how much momentum theeconomy has and its ability to withstand an adjustment inmonetary policy."

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

GBPUSD M5 : 78 pips price movement by GBP - BOE Inflation Report

GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


