Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 72
newdigital, 2013.11.08 09:022013-11-08 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Monetary Policy Statement]
RBA: Further Rate Cuts Are Possible
The Reserve Bank of Australia has trimmed interest rates nearly in half in recent months in an effort to stimulate the economy - but the central bank won't ruled out still more rate cuts if the situation warrants it, the RBA said on Friday in its quarterly statement on monetary policy.
The RBA said that unemployment is expected to rise and GDP is likely to remain below trend at 2.5 percent - while inflation figures to remain comfortably low at 1.5 to 2.5 percent, all of which adds to the case for further stimulus.
But the bank - which cut rates by 25 basis points in August - wants to make sure it allows enough time for the stimulus to work its way into the economy.
"The Board will continue to assess the outlook and adjust policy as needed to foster sustainable growth in demand and inflation outcomes consistent with the inflation target over time," the RBA said.
newdigital, 2013.11.08 09:08
2013-11-08 02:38 GMT (or 03:38 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
China Trade Surplus Rises Sharply As Exports Rebound
China's trade surplus more than doubled in October, boosted by a stronger-than-expected rebound in exports, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday, suggesting that the economic recovery is gaining traction.
The positive data will encourage Chinese leaders, gathering in Beijing this weekend for a key Communist Party meeting, to accelerate efforts to unlock another wave of economic reforms.
The trade surplus jumped to $31.1 billion in October from $15.21 billion in September. Economists expected an increase to $24.8 billion.
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.11.08
AUDUSD M5 : 35 pips down and 23 pips up by RBA Monetary Policy Statement and CNY - Trade Balance
Laguerre Scalping Trading System is used to make the chart - go here to download indicators and template.
There are some bank holidays in some countries :
and the market may be very volatile nbecause of that (because of lack of liquidity). This is an example :
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
newdigital, 2013.08.01 11:12
I am making some mini-articles related about How to use some indicators which were coded/uploaded/converted to MT5 CodeBase. Why? Because there are a lot of indicators in CodeBase and just few good description only about how to use them - example with good description is this one: Renko Line Break
So, the discriptions about how to use (mini articles):
more to follow
If you see some indicators in CodeBase and you know how to use them - please upload it on automatic discussion thread related to those indicators.
newdigital, 2013.11.12 10:49
2013-11-12 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
Pound Slides After UK Inflation Report
Inflation in the U.K. slowed to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent in September. Economists expected the headline inflation to ease to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent in September.
Output price inflation eased to 0.8 percent in October from 1.2 percent in September. Economists predicted the output prices to ease to 1 percent.
What are arrows on the chart? This is i-Gap indicator (to download - go to this link)
And some more:
So, those images can tell all about how to trade/use this setup.
How to load it in MT5?
See template attached on this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9773#comment_396614
How to use template file?
Place template file to template folder (to C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Profiles\Templates for example), after that - open chart (M5 in our example), right mouse click on any place of the chart and select Templates - [your/our template] (3stoch_black or 3stoch_white in our example).
Thanks newdigital
Thanks for share the forex trading and trading strategies.It is very helpful.
newdigital, 2013.11.13 10:49
2013-11-12 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13
GBPUSD M5 : 54 pips movement by GBP - Claimant Count Change
newdigital, 2013.11.13 12:40
2013-11-12 10:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - BOE Inflation Report]
BoE Governor Mark Carney on inflation report
Bank of England Governor MarkCarney released the central bank's latest quarterly inflationreport on Wednesday.
Highlights of his comments are below.
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.11.13
GBPUSD M5 : 78 pips price movement by GBP - BOE Inflation Report