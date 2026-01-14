Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 76
65 pips by this news event - see image below :
75 pips for now :
newdigital, 2013.12.10 06:51
2013-12-10 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Business Confidence Survey At +5 - NAB
An index monitoring business confidence in Australia saw a score of +5 in November, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday.
That's down from the upwardly revised +6 in October (originally +5).
The index for business conditions showed improvement in November but remained negative, rising to -3 from -4 in the previous month.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.12.10
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 34 pips price movement by AUD - NAB Business Confidence
newdigital, 2013.12.11 18:47
Trading the News: Reserve Bank of New Zealand Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) last meeting for 2013 may spark a bullish breakout in the NZDUSD should the central bank lay out a more detailed timeline for its exit strategy.
What’s Expected:
Time of release: 12/11/2013 20:00 GMT, 15:00 EST
Primary Pair Impact: NZDUSD
Expected: 2.50%
Previous: 2.50%
DailyFX Forecast: 2.50%
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite talks of a currency intervention, Governor Graeme Wheeler may sound more hawkish this time around as the central bank prepares to normalize monetary policy in 2014, and the growing threats of an asset-bubble may prompt the RBNZ to implement a rate hike within the first-half of the following year in order to balance the risks surrounding the region.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish NZD Trade: RBNZ Delivers Detailed Schedule for Normalization
Bearish NZD Trade: Wheeler Strengthens Verbal Intervention
- Need green, five-minute candle following a hawkish statement to consider a long NZDUSD trade
- If market reaction favors a long trade, buy NZDUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from cost; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
NZDUSD, M5, 2013.12.12
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
NZDUSD M5 : 53 pips price movement by Reserve Bank of New Zealand Interest Rate Decision
newdigital, 2013.12.17 11:45
2013-12-17 10:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German ZEW Economic Confidence Highest Since April 2006
Germany's economic confidence increased to the highest level in nearly seven years in December, and also to a larger extent than expected by economists, latest data showed Tuesday.
The ZEW indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed to 62 in December from 54.6 in November, results of a survey conducted by the Centre for European Economic Research/ZEW revealed. Economists were looking for a slower increase to 55. The December reading was the highest since April 2006.
At the same time, the indicator of the country's current economic situation advanced to 32.4 in December from 28.7 a month earlier. Expectations were for a score of 29.9.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.12.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 14 pips price movement by EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment
newdigital, 2013.12.17 14:48
2013-12-17 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Consumer Price Index Comes In Flat In November
Consumer prices in the U.S. came in unchanged in the month of November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, with a steep drop in energy prices offsetting increases in prices for shelter and airline fares.
The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. The flat reading for the index came in line with economist estimates.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2013.12.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 16 pips price movement by USD - CPI
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.12.17
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 27 pips price movement by USD - CPI
newdigital, 2013.12.18 11:27
2013-12-18 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee]
==========
BoE Unanimous On Interest Rate, QE
Policymakers of the Bank of England unanimously decided to maintain the interest rate at 0.50 percent and quantitative easing at GBP 375 billion, the minutes of the meeting held on December 4 and 5 showed Wednesday.
All the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee agreed that neither of the price stability knockout conditions that would override the policy guidance provided in August had been breached.
Moreover, a recovery in output appeared to be under way, and inflation had fallen and was expected to remain close to the 2 percent target. The minutes said no member thought it appropriate to tighten, or to loosen, the stance of monetary policy at the current juncture.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.12.18
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 46 pips price movement by GBP - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee
It looks like spectrum analysis :)
Seems - investors/traders are very nervous concerning GBP :
newdigital, 2013.12.20 12:57
2013-12-20 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
==========
UK Q3 GDP Expands 0.8% As Estimated
The British economy expanded 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, unrevised from the second estimate published on November 27, the Office for National Statistics said in the latest estimates released on Friday.
However, the statistical agency slightly revised up the GDP figure for the second quarter to show a 0.8 percent expansion compared with the previously reported 0.7 percent growth.
The GDP expanded 1.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the ONS said. This was up from 1.5 percent growth reported in the second estimate.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.12.20
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 31 pips price movement by GBP - GDP
flat ... flat for most of the pairs ... even if news event - flat anyway :
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCAD, M5, 2013.12.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
temp_file_screenshot_47998.png