CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Triangle Hedge - expert for MetaTrader 5

Atsushi Yamanaka | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
20743
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Updated:
symbolsynthesizer.mq5 (3.69 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
spineditdouble.mqh (10.46 KB) view
symbolsynthesizerdialog.mqh (23.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

I, myself, hardly understand the benefit of "Hedging" (Buy one Sell the same symbol), but since not many brokers follow the American style, at least certain number of traders don't like that in MetaTrader 5 multi-directional positions are not supported. So, maybe it will be cool for some people.

This EA will open 2 component positions to synthesize the hedge symbol. For example, if you want to make "synthesized" EURUSD Buy position, you can buy EURGBP and GBPUSD with adjusted lots.

I have added 12 symbols from ATC and AUDJPY into the selection list, but you can synthesize any symbol if you have the necessary components. For example, if you have XAUUSD and USDJPY, then we can synthesize XAUJPY, etc.

However, we all know that normally it takes double spread and affects your deposit. Sometimes it is better than "real" symbol like below.

Image:

Triangle Hedge

It should be a script, but I don't know how to make dialog-box from script so far. That's the only reason I made it EA.

The files are;

  • EA: SymbolSynthesizer.mq5
  • Class: SymbolSynthesizerDialog.mqh (put in "/Include" folder)
  • Class: SpinEditDouble.mqh (put in "/Include" folder, modified from SpinEdit.mqh, to use for double value)
Ideal ZigZag Ideal ZigZag

This is a simple but very fast ZigZag with no suspended or wrong peaks. The indicator is designed for use in EAs. Peaks retrieval has been time-optimized.

Jolly Roger EA Version Jolly Roger EA Version

Inspired by Pirat's Expert Advisor submitted to the Automated Trading Championship 2011.

Weather Vane Weather Vane

This indicator calculates last average price for a symbol and determines the trend direction, so it can be a signal to commit a trade operation.

Monitoring Spread Monitoring Spread

Tools for monitoring spread of currency pairs