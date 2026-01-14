Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 69
Paramon system continuing (by trading).
This is updated statement (I traded GBPUSD) :
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.21
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 18 pips in profit by Paramon system
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.22 14:49
2013-10-22 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-farm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
September Nonfarm Payrolls Miss 148K vs Exp. 180K; Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.2%
September jobs are a disappointment at 148K vs expectations of 180K and private jobs only 126K well below the 180K expected, but August was revised higher this time, from 169K to 193K. Net for the two months, largely a wash.The unemployment rate, at 7.2 percent, changed little in September but has declined by 0.4 percentage point since June. The number of unemployed persons, at 11.3 million, was also little changed over the month; however, unemployment has decreased by 522,000 since June.
Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men (7.1 percent), adult women (6.2 percent), teenagers (21.4 percent), whites (6.3 percent), blacks (12.9 percent), and Hispanics (9.0 percent) showed little or no change in September. The jobless rate for Asians was 5.3 percent (not seasonally adjusted), little changed from a year earlier.
In September, the number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) was little changed at 4.1 million. These individuals accounted for 36.9 percent of the unemployed. The number of long-term unemployed has declined by 725,000 over the past year.
Both the civilian labor force participation rate, at 63.2 percent, and the employment-population ratio at 58.6 percent, were unchanged in September. Over the year, the labor force participation rate has declined by 0.4 percentage point, while the employment- population ratio has changed little.
The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) was unchanged at 7.9 million in September. These individuals were working part time because their hours had been cut back or because they were unable to find a full-time job.
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 148,000 in September, with gains in construction, wholesale trade, and transportation and warehousing. *Over the prior 12 months, employment growth averaged 185,000 per month.
AUDUSD M5 with 45 pips in profit (by equity) for NFP :
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.22
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 with 45 pips in profit (by equity) for NFP
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:22
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template from this post)
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:28Paramon Trading system Part #2 (download indicators and template from this post)
How to Trade
The explanation will be done by charts (images) made by me in chronological way
1. Open pending orders. I opened 2 pending orders: buy stop and sell stop. I did it using mouse on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop). The pending orders should be opened only if support/resistance lines (read/blue dotted lines on your/my chart) came in very close way to each other (and very close to the price).
Example with EURUSD
Example with USDCHF
more to follow
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:33Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
2. Pending order executed and stop loss placed. When one pending order is executed to be a market trade so we should delete opposite pending order for this pair and place stop loss to market trade. Stop loss is place by the way of mouse - right mouse click on MT5 chart (right mouse click on the chart on the place of stop loss - Trading - Sell Stop or Buy Stop).
EURUSD
USDCHF
more to follow
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:39
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
3. Move stop loss. We are monitoring our trades and moving stop loss by mous on the chart (move stop loss line by mouse). Stop loss is moved to be near support/resistance level.
EURUSD
more to follow
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.10.18 13:44
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (download indicators and template from this post)
4. Breakeven. If the trade is continuing so we are movuing stop loss to breakeven level (near the nearest support/resistance line as well but to breakeven). Support/resistance lines are placed by Paramon Trading system indicators on your chart.
Example with EURUSD (I did moved so we can see it on the chart) :
Example with USDCHF
===============
Please find the statement attached :
This is updated statement - I was continuing trading by this system during NFP - please find updated statement (attached) :
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.23 07:15
2013-10-23 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Q3 Inflation +1.2% On Quarter
Consumer prices in Australia climbed 1.2 percent in the third quarter of 2013 compared to the previous three months, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
That was higher than forecasts for an increase of 0.8 percent following the 0.4 percent gain in the second quarter.
The most significant price rises this quarter were for automotive fuel (up 7.6 percent), international holiday travel and accommodation (6.1 percent), electricity (4.4 percent), property rates and charges (7.9 percent), water and sewerage (9.9 percent) and domestic holiday travel and accommodation (3.5 percent).
The most significant offsetting price fall this quarter was for vegetables (down 4.5 percent).
By individual component, prices for transportation were up 2.4 percent on quarter, followed by housing (2.0 percent), recreation (1.9 percent), clothing (1.1 percent), alcohol (0.9 percent) and insurance (0.4 percent).
On a yearly basis, consumer prices were up 2.2 percent - also exceeding expectations for 1.8 percent after gaining 2.4 percent in the previous three months.
By individual component, prices for education jumped 5.6 percent on year, followed by health (4.1 percent), housing and alcohol (4.0 percent each), transportation (2.7 percent) and communications (1.8 percent).
The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean was up 0.7 percent on quarter - topping forecasts for 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous quarter following a revision from 0.5 percent.
On year, the trimmed mean was up 2.3 percent - beating expectations for 2.1 percent and unchanged from Q2 following an upward revision from 2.2 percent.
AUDUSD, M5, 2013.10.23
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
AUDUSD M5 : 53 pips price movement by AUD CPI
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.24 15:13
2013-10-24 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Less Than Expected In August
With the value of imports and exports showing little change in the month of August, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing that the U.S. trade deficit for the month widened only slightly.
The report said the trade deficit ticked up to $38.8 billion in August from a revised $38.6 billion in July. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $40.0 billion from the $39.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The Commerce Department said the value of imports was virtually unchanged at $228.0 billion, while the value of exports edged down to $189.2 billion from $189.3 billion.
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.24
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
24 pips price movement by US Trade Balance
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.24 15:21
2013-10-24 13:00 GMT (or 15:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Markit Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
US: Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.1 in October
The advanced gauge of the manufacturing PMI sponsored by Markit dropped to 51.1 for the month of October, missing the median at 52.5 and down from September’s 52.8
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.24
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
32 pips price movement by US Markit Manufacturing PMI
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.25 10:37
2013-10-24 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
==========
GBPUSD, M5, 2013.10.25
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 39 pips price movement by GBP - GDP
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.29 17:03
2013-10-29 14:00 GMT (or 15:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls Sharply Due To Government Shutdown
With the government shutdown weighing on expectations, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of October.
The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 71.2 in October from an upwardly revised 80.2 in September. Economists had been expecting the index to fall to 75.0 from the 79.7 originally reported for the previous month.
With the much steeper than expected monthly decrease, the consumer confidence index fell to its lowest level since April.
Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board, said, "Consumer confidence deteriorated considerably as the federal government shutdown and debt-ceiling crisis took a particularly large toll on consumers' expectations."
"Similar declines in confidence were experienced during the payroll tax hike earlier this year, the fiscal cliff discussions in late 2012, and the government shutdown in 1995/1996," she added. "However, given the temporary nature of the current resolution, confidence is likely to remain volatile for the next several months."
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.29
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : +51 and - 50 price movement by USD Consumer Confidence news event
Press review
newdigital, 2013.10.30 12:13
2013-10-30 08:55 GMT (or 09:55 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Unemployment Change]
if actual < forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German Unemployment Rises a Third Month as Growth Slows
German unemployment rose for a third month in October, adding to signs of a slowdown in Europe’s largest economy.
The number of people out of work climbed a seasonally-adjusted 2,000 to 2.97 million, after gaining by a revised 24,000 in September, the Nuremberg-based Federal Labor Agency said today. Economists predicted no change, according to the median of 36 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey. The adjusted jobless rate was unchanged at 6.9 percent.
The German economy, which helped to pull the 17-nation euro area out of recession in three months through June, probably expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, the Bundesbank said on Oct. 21. Sentiment among companies on the economic outlook dipped for the first time in six months in October amid uncertainty over the pace of the recovery in the currency bloc, Germany’s biggest trading partner.
“Survey indicators are weakening a bit and the big concern that we have is that even German companies are not investing that much,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA in London. “If we have continued growth in the third and fourth quarter, we can start to look forward to continued improvement in the labor market.”
EURUSD, M5, 2013.10.30
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 12 pips price movement by German Unemployment Change