Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 78
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.08 15:01
2014-01-08 13:15 GMT (or 14:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
U.S. Private Sector Adds More Jobs Than Expected In December
In an upbeat sign for the U.S. labor market, payroll processor Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) released a report on Wednesday showing that private sector employment increased by more than expected in the month of December.
ADP said the private sector added 238,000 jobs in December following an upwardly revised increase of 229,000 jobs in November.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2014.01.08
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 23 pips price movement by USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
Breakout on open D1 bar - price is going to be reversed tomorrow
As to H4 timeframe so we see ranging market condition - bullish but ranging
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.09 06:31
2014-01-09 01:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China Inflation Eases Again; Producer Prices Extend Decline
China's consumer price inflation eased for a second consecutive month in December to reach its weakest level in seven months, the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday.
Meanwhile, China's producer prices extended its decline to 22 months in December, fueling concerns about industrial overcapacity.
The annual consumer price inflation fell to 2.5 percent in December from 3 percent in November. Economists had forecast a slowdown to 2.7 percent. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent.
In the whole of 2013, inflation was 2.6 percent, well below the government's target of 3.5 percent.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCHF, M5, 2014.01.09
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCHF M5 : 9 pips price movement by CNY - CPI news event
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.10 06:44
2014-01-10 02:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China Export Growth Misses Forecast, Trade Surplus Falls
China's exports growth eased more than expected in December, while imports beat expectations signaling robust domestic demand, the latest figures released by the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.
As a result, the trade surplus missed forecast sharply at the end of the year.
Exports grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than a 5 percent expansion forecast by economists. The pace of growth decelerated sharply from November's 12.7 percent increase.
Meanwhile, import growth accelerated unexpectedly last month, taking the annual growth rate to 8.3 percent. This followed a 5.3 percent gain in November and exceeded forecasts for a 5 percent rise.
The trade balance showed a surplus of $25.6 billion, down from $33.8 billion in November and $32.15 billion surplus forecast.
In the whole year of 2013, exports recorded a gain of 7.9 percent compared with 2012. Imports rose 7.3 percent. The trade surplus for the year amounted to $259.75 billion.
The country's exports and imports value totaled $4.16 trillion last year, recording an increase of 7.6 percent from the previous year. Customs spokesman Zheng Yuesheng said that this was the first time the total value exceeded the $4 trillion-mark.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
USDCAD, M5, 2014.01.10
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
USDCAD M5 : 9 pips price movement by CNY - Trade Balance news event
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.10 10:52
2014-01-10 09:30 GMT (or 10:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
==========
U.K. manufacturing production 0.0% vs. 0.4% forecast
Manufacturing production in the U.K. remained unchanged unexpectedly last month, official data showed on Friday.In a report, National Statistics said that U.K. manufacturing production remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 0.0%, from 0.2% in the preceding month whose figure was revised down from 0.4%.
Analysts had expected U.K. manufacturing production to rise 0.4% last month.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M5, 2014.01.10
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
GBPUSD M5 : 44 pips price movement by GBP - Manufacturing Production news event
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.14 06:21
2013-01-13 21:00 GMT (or 22:00 MQ MT5 time) | [NZD - NZIER Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
==========
New Zealand Business Confidence Near 20-Year High
New Zealand business confidence strengthened to highest since 1994 as the economic recovery broadened across regions, the Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion from New Zealand Institute of Economic Research showed Tuesday.
In the fourth quarter of 2013, a net 52 percent of firms forecast business conditions to improve over the coming six months, up from 33 percent in September. The score was the highest since the second quarter of 1994.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
NZDUSD, M5, 2014.01.14
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
NZDUSD M5 : 19 pips price movement by NZIER Business Confidence news event
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.14 09:15
2013-01-14 07:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German WPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
==========
German Wholesale Prices Fall For Fifth Month
Germany's wholesale prices declined for the fifth consecutive month in December, Destatis reported Tuesday.
Wholesale prices fell 1.8 percent annually, but slower than the 2.2 percent drop posted in November and 2.7 percent decrease seen in October.
On month-on-month comparison, wholesale prices increased for the first time in three months in December. Wholesale prices gained 0.4 percent, reversing the 0.2 percent drop in November.
Cost of solid fuel and related products advanced 1.8 percent from November. Fruit and vegetable prices also rose by 1.8 percent, while grain and unmanufactured tobacco rose 1.2 percent.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2014.01.14
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 16 pips price movement by EUR - German WPI news event
Some fundamental news for today (medium/high impacted ones):
Press review
newdigital, 2014.01.15 15:34
2014-01-15 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Producer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In December
Producer prices rose in line with economist estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday, with higher prices for energy and tobacco products offsetting a drop in food prices.
The Labor Department said its producer price index rose by 0.4 percent in December after edging down by 0.1 percent in November. The increase by the index matched economist estimates.
Excluding food and energy prices, the core producer price index increased by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected core prices to tick up by another 0.1 percent.
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
EURUSD, M5, 2014.01.15
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
EURUSD M5 : 24 pips price movement by USD - PPI news event