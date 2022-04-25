Weekend evening
Hi. I will be the first one to do so. MQL5 Expert Advisor.
Entry by RSI, filter MA. Aim for high H1 timeframe.
Entry conditions
RSI, MA, SL, TP, BU settings. Closing of all orders on the total profit and opposite signals.
Opening trades to the short, when the price is below MA 110 on H1, and RSI (4) has a value of 70 and above. We fill in the trend with the next order, when the order goes in the boo at 30 points. At closing on ТР we open a new trade, if conditions of an input have not changed. We wait for the next signal.
Open buy trades when price is above MA110 on H1 and RSI (4) has a value of 30 and below.
We are topping up on a trend with the following order at an exit of the order in Boo on 30 points. At closing on ТР we open a new trade if conditions of an entrance haven't changed.If have received stop. We wait for the next signal.
Generally so for the initial variant.
This EA will be in full automatic mode or sometimes I want to visualize the moments of entry (to put the used indicators on the chart, when the signal is working out print in the tab "Experts" what signal worked) ?
Visualizing the moments of entering, of course, is better to track and correct mistakes that may occur during the operation. It would be better if the Expert Advisor reports when it opened an order and the reason for closing it. I forgot to mention the trawl, because CU and TRALingStop are different things.
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.04.17 19:27
EA"OSYuWwJk EA.mq5" is finished.
*** "1.004" ***
Let me summarize:
I came up with this name (not to get bogged down, just created a name in the password generator) -"OSYuWwJk EA".
Description:
NightTrader, 2018.03.31 22:52
NightTrader, 2018.04.01 15:07Visualizing entry points is of course better to track and correct errors that may occur in the process. It is better when the Expert Advisor reports when it opened an order and the reason for closing it. I forgot to mention the trawl, because CU and TRALingStop are different things.
OSYuWwJk EA.mq5
Seems to be all the input parameters, I haven't forgotten anything:
//--- input parameters input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input ushort InpStopLoss = 50; // Stop Loss (in pips) input ushort InpTakeProfit = 50; // Take Profit (in pips) input ushort InpTrailingStop = 5; // Trailing Stop (in pips) input ushort InpTrailingStep = 5; // Trailing Step (in pips) input ushort InpBreakeven = 15; // Breakeven ("0" -> off) input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpMA_period = PERIOD_H1; // MA: period input int InpMA_ma_period = 15; // MA: averaging period input int InpMA_ma_shift = 0; // MA: horizontal shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMA_ma_method = MODE_SMA; // MA: smoothing type input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpMA_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA: type of price input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpRSI_period = PERIOD_H1; // RSI: period input int InpRSI_ma_period = 21; // RSI: averaging period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpRSI_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // RSI: type of price
intput Slip = 30; // requotes, intput Magic = 123; // magic , five digits, I forgot to add as a self implication.
Can you add an option to open on the current candle or on the next one.
You can add a candlestick control. Once the signal is received, the opening is on a bearish candlestick when selling and bullish when buying. and i.e. the price is below the opening if short and above the opening if buy. If you don't mind, of course.
version "1.001"
Settings for RSI levels (UP and DOWN) to analyse the situation and obtain the signal.
Simple analysis at the moment:
- BUY: Ask() > Moving Average on bar 1 AND RSI on bar 1 <= RSI DOWN level
- SELL: Bid() < Moving Average on bar 1 AND RSI on bar 1 >= RSI UP level
For an EA, the limitation of the porosity is sorely lacking. With the possibility of optimising this parameter.
Thank you. I have tested it. It gives quite a good picture but I have failed to complete the test because of the large number of orders and therefore I've lost money at the end of the test.
We need to control the number of orders, and preferably not to open the next one until the previous one is in the BU.
Vladimir,
could you please make soova write in comments, opening and closing and which order was opened.
I don't know what you mean. There are no:owls andorders. There is an EA and positions.
ymsssg, 2019.10.08 20:02
Hello Vladimir!
Interested in porting an EA from MT4 to MT5. Ready to be a tester. The source code is attached to this post. Found it on the open spaces
Expert Advisor Specifications
Platform:MT4
Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD preferred
Time frame: M5
Working time: 24 hours a day
A fundamental important point: the Expert Advisor trades in buy and sell mode simultaneously. In addition, the Expert Advisor has different magic orders written in the settings - so the user does not have to change anything (different magic numbers are needed for the bot to correctly track sell orders and buy orders - no confusion).
EA strategy
The Expert Advisor uses the martingaleprinciple. It trades simultaneously in buying and selling from the same instrument chart. RSI oscillator readings are taken into account to enter the trade (as I understand it relies on the values of the variables in the code RsiMinimum and RsiMaximum). After the installation of the EA and permission to trade - after some time (maybe 15 minutes after the start, sometimes almost immediately) it opens a couple of buy and sell orders.
If the day appears to be very flat - there is no evident movement in this or that direction - and the price does not reach the level specified in the settings for opening the next order (the StepMinvariable ) - then the pair of buy and sell orders will be there all day long.
The important feature is that stop loss and take profit orders do not have orders initially. Then, depending on whether the market will move up or down, the EA starts to open new orders against the trend; if the market moves up, the EA sells; if it moves down, the EA buys; everything here is the same as with all martingale, without exceptions. And in this case (from the second order opened against the trend) there is a Take Profit order. Then as soon as the price pulls back, the Expert Advisor will close the order(s) according to Take Profit and the market will again have a couple of Buy and Sell orders without a Stop order and Take Profit order.
Next, the Expert Advisor will repeat on a new trend all of its actions described above.
Please note that after the grid of orders is closed by the Expert Advisor, the step between buy and sell orders will increase. And this will happen every time after the grid is closed. The distance between orders depends on the market volatility, it may be up to 50-70 points. And further, the EA will have to wait for more volatility in order to "swing" it.
Expert Advisorstarts to increase the lot beginning from the third order, and the first and second orders go with the lot, which is set in the settings (the variable Lots )- this is a very important detail.
The option of a variable step between orders is implemented in the Expert Advisor. The user can set the distance from the opening of one order to the opening of the next order, as well as select an order and specify how many points to add to the existing step between orders - this is a very useful option, especially with a strong failure.