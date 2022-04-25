Weekend evening - page 33
Yes, I see what you want now.
It will not work that way - because the EA does not use indicators, but creates these indicators and displays them on the chart. Why exactly so: let's imagine the situation: the user did not put the indicator on the chart - how will the EA get the data from the indicator? Well, you can not!
I have found the way out just for you: DISCONNECT THE AUTHORITY BUTTON and put the Expert Advisor on a clean chart and carefully set two parameters in it:
ATTENTION: The Expert Advisor will be attached, but the indicators will be hidden.
You save the template under your own name.
You can apply the template to another chart, but AFTER applying the template, put Use indicator visualization -> true. That is first you apply a template, then Use indicator visualization -> true.
Delete the templates (from the terminal). Reboot the terminal. Follow the steps as I described.
Delete the templates (from the terminal). Reboot the terminal. Continue with the steps as I described.
Now look carefully - how many Expert Advisors are on each chart?
Task: learn to distinguish the words "Chart" and "Charts". Learn to count how many Advisors in ONE GRAPHIC (one FRAPHIC cannot have more than one Advisor).
Now look carefully - how many advisers are on each graph?
Task: learn to distinguish between the words "Chart" and "Charts". Learn to count how many EAs on ONE GRAPHIC (and one GRAPHIC cannot have more than one EA).
My bad, I messed up due to ignorance.
There is no such thing on MT4.
Here he writes on which pairs and timeframes he stands.
Everything has appeared.
"Trading area.mq5"
version "1.001"
Now draws rectangles . The start and end times of the rectangles are set inRectangle: Start Hour andRectangle: End Hour
Resistance and Support
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Holiday Evening
Vladimir Karputov, 2019.08.08 09:32
Yes, now I understand - what exactly you want.
It will not work that way - because the EA does not use indicators applied to the chart, it creates these indicators and displays them on the chart. Why exactly so: let's imagine the situation: the user did not put the indicator on the chart - how will the EA get the data from the indicator? Well, you can not!
I have found the way out just for you: DISCONNECT THE AUTHORITY BUTTON and put the Expert Advisor on a clean chart and carefully set two parameters in it:
ATTENTION: the EA will be attached, but indicators will be hidden.
You save the template under your own name.
You can apply the template to another chart, but AFTER applying the template, put Use indicator visualization -> true. That is first you apply a template, then Use indicator visualization -> true.